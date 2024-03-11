Hawaii father kills his wife and three children then kills himself in state's 2nd-worst mass killing, police say

A quiet neighborhood in Hawaii has been rocked by the violent deaths of all five members of a family, according to police.

Neighbors told KHNL-TV that the family lived on the top floor of a home on Waaloa Place in Manoa in Honolulu. On Sunday, they were all found dead.

Honolulu police said they were first called to the home by a neighbor after an argument at about 8:30 a.m. Police went to the home after a second call at about 9:15 a.m.

That's when they found the bodies.

Police confirmed that the bodies belonged to three children, aged 10, 12, and 17 years old, and their adult mother and father. Investigators said the father killed his family with a knife and then killed himself. They recovered a knife at the scene.

The murder-suicide was the worst mass fatality incident since 1999 when Byran Uyesugi shot and killed seven of his co-workers at the Xerox building. Uyesugi was sentenced to a minimum term of 235 years in prison.

Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi released a statement about the deaths.

“I am heartbroken by the tragic incident that occurred early this morning in the peaceful Manoa neighborhood, claiming the lives of an entire family, including three precious children," wrote Blangiardi. "This inexplicable tragedy has deeply shaken our community. Our heartfelt thoughts and prayers go out to the families and friends grappling with this profound loss. Let us stand together in support and solidarity during this difficult time.”

Neighbors said the family lived in the home for about a decade and seemed very normal.



“They are like a typical festival family. They dress up the house for holidays and it’s all normal,” said Hiro Izumo who lives nearby.



“I noticed in the past year or so there hasn’t been Christmas decorations or Halloween decorations like normal, which seemed kind of odd since they always did festive,” said another neighbor who didn't want to be identified.

The Iolani School sent a message to parents confirming one of their students was a victim in the killing.

“Police are not yet releasing the names of the victims, but we know that many of you have already heard that; sadly, this was the family of a member of the class of 2024," they wrote.

Here's a news report about the incident:

