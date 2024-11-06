Heartland states reject left's culture of death by voting down abortion

Voters in South Dakota, Nebraska, and Florida decisively chose to protect the lives of the unborn, voting against abortion measures, according to the latest election results.



This election cycle, so-called abortion "rights" were on the ballot in seven other states, including Maryland, Colorado, Missouri, Montana, Nevada, Arizona, and New York.

'Being pro-life is NOT a losing issue.'

South Dakota voters defeated Amendment G, which, if passed, would have legalized abortions in all situations in the first trimester of pregnancy. It, too, would have allowed the state to determine when to permit abortions during the second trimester but "only in ways that are reasonably related to the physical health of the pregnant woman." Abortions in the third trimester could have been legalized as well when "necessary, in the medical judgment of the woman's physician, to preserve the life and health of the pregnant woman."

After the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, South Dakota banned abortion except in situations in which it is necessary to preserve the mother's life.

Pro-life voters won in a landslide, rejecting Amendment G with a 19-point margin. All but four South Dakota counties voted against the measure.

This election cycle, Nebraska had two abortion-related measures on the ballot, including the "Right to Abortion Initiative" and the "Protect Women and Children" initiative.

The first measure, Measure 439, aimed to amend the state's constitution, enshrining the right to infanticide until viability or when deemed necessary to protect the mother's health. The second measure intended to amend the state's constitution to ban abortions after the first trimester, with exceptions for medical emergencies, sexual assault, and incest.

Nebraska voters rejected Measure 439, which sought to expand the legalization of abortion, and instead supported Measure 434, an initiative that enshrines the state's existing 12-week abortion ban.

According to the Associated Press' election results reporting, just over 51% of voters cast their ballots against the measure.

In Florida, voters defeated Amendment 4, which would have effectively legalized late-term abortions by amending the state's constitution, Blaze News previously reported. The measure required 60% approval to pass but received just 57.1% of the vote.

BlazeTV’s Liz Wheeler stated, “Amendment 4 in Florida which would’ve legalized abortion til the moment of birth has FAILED.”

“Praise the Lord,” she continued. “This is in [sic] incredible victory ... and also an incredible lesson for Republicans. Being pro-life is NOT a losing issue.”

President-elect Donald Trump secured victories in all three states where abortion measures were shot down.

While the pro-life movement had a few wins on Election Day, abortion amendments passed in several other states, including Arizona, Colorado, Maryland, Montana, and Nevada.

In Missouri, voters passed Amendment 3, which will create a constitutional right to abortion. However, it also will allow the legislature to regulate access to abortion past the first trimester.