Heartless: Male accused of stealing from paraplegic's apartment — and right in front of defenseless victim

A paraplegic man in Oklahoma City said he's been robbed twice in the space of a month and fears for his safety, KWTV-DT reported.

Alan Prudhome noted to the station he believes those who stole from him did so believing that his disability makes him an easy target.

'I wake up to somebody trying to take my bag off me that I keep everything in.'

"Someone had pried the door open, went in and stole my TVs, my laptop, my computer," Prudhome told KWTV regarding what went down at this apartment. "Took a bunch of random things."

Also stolen were cash and medicine — and even Prudhome's wheelchair, as well as hand controls he used to help him drive it, the station said.

Photo by: Michael Siluk/UCG/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

Prudhome filed a police report believing it was a one-time incident, KWTV reported — but just a week later, an even worse incident occurred.

"I wake up to somebody trying to take my bag off me that I keep everything in," Prudhome recalled to the station. "I was like, 'What are you doing?'"

Prudhome told KWTV a second individual later identified as Johnny Johnson walked out of his closet with a box of his belongings.

"I said, 'Why are you doing this to me?'" Prudhome noted to the station. "He said, 'It happened to me,' and I said, 'You're not paraplegic; you can do for yourself.'"

After Prudhome called police, officers arrested Johnson in the area but never located the second suspect, KWTV reported.

Prudhome told the station the two suspects from the second burglary live in the same apartment complex as him, but he wasn't sure if they were involved in the first break-in.

Johnson was charged with one count of first-degree burglary and remained in custody Tuesday at the Oklahoma County Detention Center, jail records show. His bond is $15,000, and his next court date is Oct. 23, jail records also indicate.

Prudhome set up a GoFundMe to help him make up for his losses, and it's raised just over $11,000 of a $16,000 goal.

Then over the weekend, more good news came his way.

After hearing Prudhome’s story, Stacy Reddig — owner of Wheelchairs for Veterans — told KFOR-TV, “I just cannot believe that somebody would steal this man’s medical equipment, so we jumped all over it."

Redding's organization donated a brand-new manual wheelchair to Prudhome, which will help him get around easier, KFOR reported.

“I can go where I need to go, and I don’t have to worry about not being able to get to appointments,” Prudhome added to KFOR.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!