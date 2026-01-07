Horror in Ohio home: Male accused of raping, beating pregnant woman over course of 2 days. But that isn't the half of it.

A Toledo, Ohio, male is accused of a long list of violent acts against a pregnant woman he held in his home against her will over the course of two days last week, WTOL-TV reported, citing court documents.

Jamere Jones, 25, barricaded a door to hold the woman — who was 21 weeks pregnant at the time — inside his home on Dec. 30 and 31 while he "assaulted her, strangled her, threatened to shoot her with a rifle, and to set her on fire." He also raped her multiple times, the station said, citing court documents.

A judge set Jones' total bond at $590,000 and ordered him to have no contact with the victim and to have no weapons, WTOL said.

In addition, Jones allegedly poured rubbing alcohol on the woman's head and used a lighter to threaten to set her on fire, WTOL reported, adding that he also allegedly pointed a loaded rifle at her chest and threatened to kill her and then himself.

Jones also beat the woman with his hands, a belt, a chain, and a hammer, the Blade reported, citing an affidavit. He also strangled her multiple times — at least once to the point that she lost consciousness, after which he's accused of raping her, the Blade said.

The victim was hospitalized, WTOL said.

Warrants for Jones’ arrest were issued Thursday, and he was arrested Monday, the Blade reported.

Jones is charged with three counts of kidnapping, three counts of rape, three counts of felonious assault, one count of strangulation, two counts of causing a risk of physical harm via strangulation, and one count of domestic violence, WTOL reported.

