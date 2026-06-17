Hillary Clinton calls out Biden's 'terrible' re-election 'mistake' in new interview

During an interview on Monday, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton said that she thought former President Joe Biden’s decision to run for re-election was “a terrible miscalculation.”

The interview with New Yorker editor David Remnick covered a range of topics, including the war in Iran, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, the Trump administration, and the 2024 presidential election.

'He made a terrible mistake for himself, his legacy, and for the country.'

The Democratic National Committee recently released an autopsy report on the 2024 election, which Remnick criticized for not mentioning Biden’s decision to run. Asking Clinton if Biden made a mistake by launching another candidacy, she responded, “He made a terrible mistake for himself, his legacy, and for the country.”

Clinton went on to say that if Biden had stuck to serving a single term, Democrats “would have had a real contest.”

“I believe whoever emerged from that contest, whether it was the vice president or a governor or a senator or anybody else, would've beaten Donald Trump.”

Despite Biden’s old age and alleged cognitive decline, Clinton claimed that before the CNN presidential debate between Biden and Trump, there was still a strong belief inside the White House that he would emerge victorious in the election. Those who attempted to convince Biden otherwise “were met with total denial” from Biden and those around him, Clinton detailed.

That denial continued even after the debate, Clinton said, with many still believing Biden's performance to be “recoverable” regardless of the renewed push for Biden to suspend his campaign.

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Clinton’s account comes only a few weeks after a CBS interview in which former first lady Jill Biden revealed that she thought her husband was experiencing a stroke while on the debate stage.

“I don't know what happened," she said. “As I watched it, I thought, 'Oh, my God, he's having a stroke.' And it scared me to death.”

Biden ultimately dropped his bid for president in July 2024 and immediately backed then-Vice President Kamala Harris. Harris would go on to lose to Trump in the November general election, receiving 226 electoral votes to Trump’s 312.

"There was no way to convince [Biden]" to step aside "by going public," Clinton said. "And eventually what convinced him was, you know, polling."

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