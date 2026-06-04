VIDEO: Joe Biden interrupts Jill Biden's book event with agonizingly awkward interaction

Audience members were thrilled and confused by former President Joe Biden interrupting his wife at a publicity event for her memoir.

Jill Biden was being interviewed by Whoopi Goldberg about "View from the East Wing" on Tuesday when the former president shuffled out of his seat in the front to address her.

'My book ... my book, which comes out in September, read it.'

Joe Biden was protected by security guards but did not have a microphone, which led many to believe the moment was unplanned.

"I have a question," he said.

"Joe has a question. Like you couldn’t ask it later?" Jill Biden replied to laughter from the audience.

"Who do you love most in the whole world?" he asked.

“Whoopi," she joked.

While the audience laughed at her joke, her husband didn't, and the uncomfortable exchange continued.

"I love you most, Joe. Was that it? Was that the answer he wanted?" she added.

"It's overwhelming, isn't it?" he replied.

"Overwhelming, well, that's what keeps him on his toes. He's never 100% sure. I always keep him guessing. Is that not true?" she responded.

Goldberg tried to steer away from the bizarre interaction, but the former president pressed on, prompting a staffer to hand him a microphone.

"My book ... my book, which comes out in September, read it," he said.

"Do I have to remind him that this is my event?” Jill Biden joked.

"The only thing that Jill does better than write, she's a beautiful woman," he said.

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The former president has been out of the spotlight since he dropped out of his re-election campaign in July 2024 and handed off the Democratic baton to Kamala Harris. He's also being treated for stage four prostate cancer, which was revealed to the public in May 2025.

The former first lady has faced criticism for recently admitting that she was shocked by her husband's condition during the June 2024 presidential debate against Trump that eventually led then-President Biden to quit his re-election campaign.

"I was frightened because I had never, ever seen Joe like that before or since. Never," she said.

"I don't know what happened. As I watched it, I thought, 'Oh my God, he's having a stroke.' And it scared me to death," she added.

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