Hillary Clinton drops merch declaring, 'She was right about everything,' after Trump verdict and gets nailed with backlash

Social media users eagerly looked to see what Hillary Clinton would post Thursday on social media in response to the guilty verdict against former President Donald Trump, and they responded with ridicule when she did.

Trump lashed out at the justice system and the Biden administration after a jury found him guilty of 34 felony counts of falsifying business records related to a hush payment allegedly paid to adult film worker Stormy Daniels.

'Bafflingly miserable graphic design.'

While many on the right joined the former president in their fury over the verdict, others awaited with baited breath the moment that Clinton might respond to the development.

"This is a historic moment. we are mere hours, perhaps even minutes, from HillaryClinton posting one of the worst tweets of all-time," read one missive on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter. .



"Thishillary clinton tweet is about to rip a hole into space time with its cringe power," read another tweet.

Eventually, the official Instagram account for Hillary Clinton posted an image of a coffee cup with a new design apparently meant to mock Trump over the verdict.

"Turns out she was right about everything," the design read.

"We recently had some new merch made based on a phrase I hear a lot. The design happened to be finalized today," the post read. "With your purchase, you’ll support Onward Together groups defending democracy… and get a pretty great mug to sip tea from."

The mug is being sold for $22 while a tote bag with the same design is being sold for $28. The post garnered over 47k likes.

The response

While Clinton supporters appeared to enjoy the smirking design, others mocked Clinton.

"You can shout 'lock her up!' all you want, but there is no prison more cruel and punishing than the one she has built for herself," read one popular response.

"Really keeping up her consistency in bafflingly miserable graphic design," replied writer John Ekdahl.

"This looks like something a boomer would buy off of a facebook ad from a website that steals their credit card information," read another response.

Trump vehemently maintained his innocence after the verdict was read at the court in Manhattan. A judge previously found that he had exaggerated the value of his properties in order to obtain financial advantage on loans and insurance. He's also fighting other court battles related to accusations that he illegally tried to overturn the official results of the 2020 presidential election.

