House GOP insists on Senate cooperation as reconciliation talks resume: 'We must act'

House Republican leadership members are applying pressure on the Senate GOP to take up their reconciliation budget blueprint as negotiations resume on Capitol Hill.

While both the Senate and the House passed their respective budget resolutions, Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) and Senate Majority Leader John Thune (R-S.D.) are set to meet Tuesday to discuss a path forward. House Republicans are set on advancing their "big, beautiful bill," which President Donald Trump has endorsed, and they're putting the Senate on notice.

"The House is determined to send the president one big, beautiful bill that secures our border, keeps taxes low for families and job creators, grows our economy, restores American energy dominance, brings back peace through strength, and makes government more efficient and more accountable to the American people," the statement reads.

"We took the first step to accomplish that by passing a budget resolution weeks ago, and we look forward to the Senate joining us in this commitment to ensure we enact President Trump's full agenda as quickly as possible," the statement continued. "The American people gave us a mandate, and we must act on it."

Despite the public push for the House resolution, Republican leadership remains divided on the competing blueprints. While the GOP is still hammering out the fine print on issues like tax policy and budget cuts, House Republicans insist that their version will be the best option to implement Trump's agenda.

"We encourage our Senate colleagues to take up the House budget resolution when they return to Washington," the statement reads. "This is our opportunity to deliver what will be one of the most consequential pieces of legislation in the history of our nation. Working together, we will get it done."

Congress has about two weeks to make progress on reconciliation talks if Republicans want to pass a final budget by April 7, an ambitious goal set by Johnson. Although Congress typically operates at a glacial pace, negotiations are set to resume Tuesday.

Some Republicans, like Sen. Rand Paul of Kentucky, are less optimistic than the leadership.

“Probably what we are going to do is talk each other to death, stare at each other, and then eventually, you know, confuse the issue so much that it takes two months to unravel what we agree to,” Paul said.

