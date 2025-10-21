House GOP seeks criminal charges against ex-CIA chief over alleged Russiagate lies

The House Judiciary Committee officially referred former CIA Director John Brennan to the Department of Justice for allegedly lying to Congress about his involvement in the Russia collusion hoax.

Chairman Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) referred Brennan to the DOJ on Tuesday for allegedly making "false statements" during his transcribed testimony before the Judiciary Committee in 2023. During his testimony, Brennan made "numerous willfully and intentionally false statements," including that the CIA was not "involved at all" with the Steele dossier, according to Jordan.

'It indicates a pattern of Brennan's willingness to lie.'

"Congress cannot perform its oversight function if witnesses who appear before its committees do not provide truthful testimony," a letter from Jordan to Attorney General Pam Bondi reads. "Making false statements before Congress is a crime that undermines the integrity of the Committee's constitutional duty to conduct oversight."

In the letter, Jordan outlined every falsehood he claims Brennan stated during his 2023 testimony, testimony that Jordan said directly contradicted the Intelligence Community Assessment.

RELATED: 'Ultimate hypocrisy': Murkowski, now whining about Comey indictment, sang a different tune when Dems went after Trump

Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images

In 2017, several intelligence agencies published a report alleging that Russia had meddled in America's elections to elect President Donald Trump to his first term in 2016. This report, which was later debunked, was based on the Steele dossier, which was funded by the Clinton campaign and the Democratic National Committee through the law firm Perkins Coie and other opposition research firms like Fusion GPS.

After the Trump administration declassified documents showing that the report's claims were apparently fabricated by former President Barack Obama's administration, Brennan's testimony was called into question.

Brennan initially claimed in May 2023 that the "CIA was not involved at all with the [Steele] dossier," a statement that contradicted the findings "jointly made by the Directors of CIA and FBI," according to Jordan's letter. Jordan also claimed that Brennan "overruled senior CIA officers" who had objections about including the dossier material in the report.

"Brennan's assertion that the CIA was not 'involved at all' with the Steele dossier cannot be reconciled with the facts," the letter reads. "As the newly declassified documents show, a CIA officer drafted the annex containing a summary of the dossier; Brennan made the ultimate decision, along with then-FBI Director James Comey, to include information from the dossier in the ICA."

RELATED: Released FBI docs reveal Comey allegedly used media mole to plant info at New York Times for Russian collusion investigation

Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images

Brennan similarly testified that the CIA "very much opposed" including the Steele dossier in the report, despite declassified documents claiming he "refused to remove it" from the report regardless of its "many flaws."

Durin separate testimony in 2017, Brennan said the Steele dossier "was not in any way used as a basis for the Intelligence Community Assessment," despite contrary evidence found after the Trump administration declassified documents. Notably, this testimony was made beyond the five-year statute of limitations, but Jordan said that "it indicates a pattern of Brennan's willingness to lie to Congress about the Steele dossier."

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!