Video shows family attacking Uber driver after he accidentally runs over toddler, who died later, Houston police say

Houston police are investigating the death of a toddler who was accidentally run over by an Uber driver who had dropped off a family.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said that the Uber driver was dropping off the family at the Greenbriar on the Bayou Apartments at about 1 p.m. on Waverly Drive.

Surveillance video showed two adults and a child exiting the gray Volkswagen SUV before the toddler appeared in front of the car. The Uber driver apparently didn't see the girl and drove forward, hitting her. The child ended up trapped under the car.

The fatal moment is edited from video published by news outlets.

The family immediately rushed to attack the man and drag him out of the car. Witnesses rushed to help the child.

"I seen a baby on the ground bleeding with a bunch of people hollering. The first thing I said was just give me my keys because I don’t want to wait on no ambulance," said a man who didn't want to be identified.

The child was transported to the HCA-Kingwood Medical Center, but she was later pronounced dead.

"I got blood all in my car, blood on the side of my car. I tried to save her, but I hate she gone man," the neighbor continued. "Nobody wanted that to happen, nobody want to hurt a kid."

The driver was transported to a hospital for treatment of his serious but not life-threatening injuries, according to Gonzalez.

Police identified the driver as Muhammad Khan and said he was cooperating with the investigation. Khan also did not exhibit any evidence of impairment.

Uber released a statement about the incident.

“The details of what’s been reported is heartbreaking, and our thoughts go out to the victim’s family," the statement read. "We have removed the driver’s access to the platform while this investigation is ongoing and are standing by to assist police however we can.”

No charges have yet been filed against either the family or Khan, but police said they are still investigating the incident.

“It’s just an unfortunate tragedy at this point,” said Lt. K. Benoit of the Harris County Sheriff's office.

Many critics on social media blamed the members of the family for leaving their toddler unaccompanied while they exited the car.

The toddler was two months away from celebrating her second birthday.

Here's the video of the lethal incident:

