How Tim Scott plans to capitalize on GOP Senate gains

Republican Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina announced that he is running to chair the National Republican Senatorial Committee that serves as the Senate GOP's campaign arm.

Scott, who has been a longtime ally to President-elect Donald Trump, was rumored to be eyeing the position last month, confirming his ambitions in a statement Friday. Scott's announcement follows the GOP's Senate sweep where Republicans flipped seats in Montana, West Virginia, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

"Let's do this!" Scott said in a statement. "I'm running for NRSC Chair because two years of a Republican agenda is good, but four years of success under Donald J. Trump is even better."



"That means the entire four years of his presidency will create low inflation, secure borders and safe streets, leading to a generation of American prosperity!" Scott continued. "With Donald J. Trump in the White House and Republicans leading the U.S. Senate, we will protect our majority in 2026 and create opportunities for all Americans."

Scott, who had presidential ambitions this cycle, also received some high-profile endorsements alongside his announcement, including current NRSC chairman Sen. Steve Daines of Montana.

"We took back the U.S. Senate in 2024, and there is no one I trust more to protect the majority in 2026 than Tim Scott," Daines said in a statement.

Scott was also backed by Republican colleagues like Senate GOP Conference Chairman John Barrasso and Sen. Marco Rubio of Florida.

"Tim's inspiring message, record of fundraising and vision for the party makes him the perfect partner for President Trump," Barasso said. "Together, they will protect and grow the Republican majority. There's nobody better than Tim Scott."

"Protecting the majority and growing the party starts with a vision and the resources to compete anywhere," Rubio said. "That is why I'm confident in Tim leading the NRSC in 2026."

