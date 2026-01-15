ICE leader goes for Congress: Sheahan dumps desk for battle against 43-year Democrat incumbent

The Trump administration's deputy director of Immigration and Customs Enforcement has stepped away from her role to run for Congress.

Madison Sheahan announced Thursday that she was resigning from ICE to challenge Ohio Democratic Rep. Marcy Kaptur, who has held onto her seat since 1982.

'Real change means real leadership.'

Sheahan posted her first campaign video on Thursday morning and shared it on X.

"I'm Madison Sheahan. I'm a Trump conservative running for Congress to protect American jobs, American paychecks, and American values," she wrote. "No excuses. Let's get it done."

In the campaign video, Sheahan touted her success at ICE, stating that, in less than one year, she has "stopped more illegal immigration than Marcy Kaptur has in her 43 years in Washington."

"In Congress, hypocrisy, excuses, and failure can earn you a lifetime job, but on my family farm, that would put us out of business," she said.

RELATED: 9 Republicans aid Democrats to advance Obamacare subsidies

Madison Sheahan. Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Sheahan highlighted how, during her time at ICE, the agency recruited 12,000 new agents and officers and deported over 2.5 million illegal aliens.

She slammed Kaptur for voting against funding the border wall while sending taxpayer handouts to illegal aliens. Kaptur also supported higher taxes on American citizens, including voting to keep taxes on Social Security, tips, and overtime, Sheahan stated.

"I'm tired of watching my hardworking family, friends, and neighbors pay more and get ignored," Sheahan continued. "Real change means real leadership. And I've done it before."

RELATED: Trump admin expands ICE detention space into notorious state prison

Marcy Kaptur. Photo by Kent Nishimura/Getty Images

Kaptur's campaign responded to Sheahan's announcement, telling WTOL, "While Republicans from near and far will fight through a messy primary in this district they gerrymandered again just this fall, Congresswoman Kaptur is focused on delivering real results for her constituents."

"She's working to lower costs for working families, protect access to affordable health care, and bring transformative investments to Northwest Ohio," the statement continued. "Voters are tired of the self-dealing corruption and culture of lawlessness they've seen over the last year. They want a leader focused on affordability and real results, and Marcy Kaptur consistently works across the aisle to deliver both."

Several Republican candidates are running for Ohio’s 9th congressional district.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!