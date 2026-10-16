Teacher suspended for threatening to call ICE on middle schoolers, district says

A mother of a 12-year-old student at Rayburn Middle School in San Antonio, Texas, said he texted her to pick him up from school over alleged comments from a teacher.

A spokesperson for the Northside Independent School District said the district is investigating a claim that a teacher threatened to call immigration officials and police on students.

'The district takes this report very seriously, and the substitute teacher has been suspended from all district assignments pending the outcome of a thorough investigation.'

A student reported on Oct. 6 that the unnamed substitute teacher made the threats to misbehaving students and referenced Immigration and Customs Enforcement in the threat.

The district has suspended the teacher while investigating the veracity of the allegations, spokesperson Barry Perez said to KSAT-TV.

The accused instructor was hired in Aug. 2024, and no previous complaints had been made against the substitute, according to the district.

A mother of a 12-year-old student told WOAI-TV that he texted her about the incident from school.

"He let me know that a substitute teacher threatened the classroom that he was going to call the police and ICE," Amanda San Miguel said.

"He was scared. I got a text message from him. He wanted to be picked up early and I said, 'No, what’s going on?'" she added.

She said she thought her child just wanted to come home early, but later received a call from the principal confirming the incident.

"It is true, and when she said that my heart just dropped, and I was like, 'Oh my God, let me get in the car and go down there,'" she said.

She said she was enraged by the incident.

RELATED: More than 100 outraged community members denounce elementary school teacher over 2-word post about ICE

"Campus administrators took steps to immediately remove the substitute while they investigated the allegation," Perez said, according to My San Antonio.

He also confirmed that school officials had spoken with the parent of the student involved.

"The district takes this report very seriously, and the substitute teacher has been suspended from all district assignments pending the outcome of a thorough investigation," the district said.

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