Ilhan Omar blurts out profanity to describe United States amid ICE mission in Minneapolis — and backlash is fierce

Democrat U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota uttered a profanity to describe the United States amid ongoing Immigration and Customs Enforcement activities in Minneapolis.

During a Democrat-led Saturday event titled “Kidnapped and Disappeared: Trump’s Deadly Assault on Minnesota," Omar ripped Republicans and President Donald Trump over ongoing ICE operations.

"It is appalling for our colleagues on the other side of the aisle to be OK for the president to carry out retribution here in Minnesota. It is appalling for our Republican colleagues to be OK for there to be cell detentions in ICE for American citizens," she said.

Omar added: "It is appalling for them to be OK for there to be checkpoints in American cities where people are asked for their papers. And it is appalling for Americans to have to carry their citizen papers only to be told they are not sure if those papers are correct."

Then the native Somali opened her potty mouth: “I don’t wanna curse, but those of us who escaped places like that? The one place where we thought we would never experience this is the U.S. [sic] goddamn States."

Omar also said that "we should all be ashamed that it is the United States that is allowing for this to take place, and it is being ... broadcasted to the rest of the world, where people are calling and saying, ‘Are you sure this is America?’ I am ashamed, and we must do everything that we can to bring back the America we all escaped into.”

You can check out video of Omar's tirade below. Her profanity describing the U.S. comes just after the 1:20 mark in case you're not in the mood to endure the whole thing:

The White House Rapid Response account on X ripped Omar for her profane description of the U.S., insisting that "there is no circumstance in which she should refer to our country in this way. It is beyond disrespectful — it is appalling, disgusting, and SICK. SHAME ON HER!"

Republican U.S. Sen. Mike Lee of Utah reacted on X by saying "no member of Congress should *ever* refer to our country as the ‘U.S. G------ States.' What should be the consequence of saying that?"

Elon Musk answered Lee, suggesting "whatever the penalty is for treason" — to which Lee noted, "That one carries a pretty stiff penalty." The penalty for treason against the U.S. can be death.

While Trump didn't directly reference Omar's profane description of the U.S. in a Sunday Truth Social post, the president did call her a "fake 'Congresswoman'" and a "constant complainer who hates the USA" who "knows everything there is to know. She should be in jail, or even a worse punishment, sent back to Somalia, considered one of the absolutely worst countries in the World. She could help to MAKE SOMALIA GREAT AGAIN!"

