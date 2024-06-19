Illegal alien mob allegedly assaults NYPD officers checking on children's safety: 'Punching, kicking, and shoving'

A group of illegal aliens outside a Queens hotel allegedly assaulted two New York Police Department officers on Monday morning, law enforcement sources told the New York Post.



The officers were reportedly attempting to check in on three unsupervised children outside the Long Island City hotel, which was converted into a shelter for illegal immigrants. When the two cops confronted a nearby group of adults around 4:30 a.m. on Monday, the illegal aliens attacked them, sources told the Post.

'A group of approximately five adults began punching, kicking, and shoving the officers.'

Four male suspects — Juan Munoz, 25; Alejandro Munoz, 42; Karina Navarro-Chavez, 42; and Miguel Chiluisa, 23 — were arrested and charged with assault, attempted assault, criminal possession of a weapon, resisting arrest, and obstructing governmental administration. Three of the men, Juan and Alejandro Munoz and Navarro-Chavez are also facing charges of child endangerment.

Prosecutors stated that Chiluisa was arrested nearly an hour after the altercation because he attempted to flee the scene. He is also charged with second- and third-degree escape.

A female suspect, who fled the scene, was accused of hitting one of the officers with a child's bicycle.

Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz said, "In an effort to check on the children's safety, they approached a nearby group of adults to make sure that the children were being supervised."

"At that point, a group of approximately five adults began punching, kicking, and shoving the officers – with two assailants throwing bikes and striking the cops," Katz explained.

The men were arraigned before Judge Edward Daniels on Tuesday. Daniels set bail at $50,000 in cash or a $150,000 bond for each suspect despite the District Attorney's office requesting that the suspects be held without bail. The men are scheduled to return to court on Friday, the Post reported.

The two officers who were assaulted during the altercation sustained injuries, including abrasions and shoulder pain. They were treated at a nearby hospital.

Earlier this year, a mob of illegal immigrant males attacked two NYPD officers in Times Square. The assault, which was caught on video, showed the men kicking and punching authorities before running away to avoid arrest. Last month, soft-on-crime Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg offered plea deals to the six illegal aliens.

In February, a group of unruly illegal immigrants residing at the Randall's Island shelter were caught on video hurling various objects at NYPD officers who were attempting to arrest an individual who refused to leave the premises.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!