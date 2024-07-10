Illegal alien mob charged for allegedly assaulting NYPD officers who were checking on unsupervised children

A mob of illegal immigrants who allegedly assaulted New York Police Department officers while they were attempting to check in on unsupervised children were recently indicted, Fox News Digital reported Tuesday.



According to prosecutors, six suspects — Juan Munoz, 25; Alejandro Munoz, 42; Karina Navarro-Chavez, 42; Miguel Chiluisa, 23; Cristian Taipe, 30; and Natali Iza, 27 — were charged with attempted assault in the first degree, attempted gang assault in the first and second degrees, and other crimes related to the attack.

'My office will vigorously prosecute.'

The New York Post previously reported that the group was outside a Queens hotel that was converted into a shelter for illegal aliens when the assault occurred around 4:20 a.m. on June 17. Two NYPD officers were attempting to check in on three unattended children riding bicycles outside the shelter when the suspects surrounded them and began punching, kicking, and throwing objects.

Chiluisa was also charged with second- and third-degree escape. Both Chiluisa and Iza are facing two counts of fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz stated, "Two police officers, who were checking on the welfare of unattended children at 4:20 a.m., were allegedly surrounded and punched and kicked by a group of adults in an assault outside a Long Island City hotel."

"My office will vigorously prosecute those who harm members of law enforcement, and we will hold these defendants responsible for their alleged actions," Katz added.

Fox News Digital reported that Iza allegedly pushed and struck one of the officers who approached the children. Iza also reportedly hit an officer with a bicycle. Chiluisa was accused of throwing and striking an officer with a children's bike. Navarro-Chavez was accused of striking an officer with an unknown object.

Chiluisa allegedly attempted to flee the scene after being handcuffed. He was apprehended a short time later. Law enforcement stated that one of the handcuffs had been broken.

Both of the officers were treated at a nearby hospital for their injuries, which included shoulder pain and abrasions.

A large mob of illegal alien males attacked two NYPD officers earlier this year outside a shelter in Times Square. The brutal scuffle was caught on video. Six of the illegal immigrants were offered plea deals by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg's office.