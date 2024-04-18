Illegal alien suspected of killing Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto's adviser stole into US under Biden's watch

The Biden administration's refusal to properly secure the southern border and enforce federal immigration law has all but guaranteed grief for countless American families. On April 6, unlawfully imported atrocity was visited upon the family of a senior state adviser to Nevada Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto (D).

Kurt Englehart, a 38-year-old champion for victims of child abuse and an advocate for its prevention, perished in a horrific car accident Saturday morning in southeastern Reno. The Nevada Appeal indicated that the suspect responsible for the Ohio native's demise fled the scene but was later tracked down by police and identified as Elmer Rueda-Linares.

Rueda-Linares, 18, was initially charged with a felony hit-and-run; however, that charge has since been changed to a failure to stop at the scene of an accident. He is now being held at the Washoe County Jail on a $100,000 bond.

The Reno Gazette-Journal reported that U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement placed an immigration detainer on Rueda-Linares following his arrest.

The DHS informed the Gazette-Journal that "Rueda entered the United States March 12, 2021, at or near the Rio Grande City, Texas, Port of Entry without inspection by an immigration official."

"United States Customs and Border Protection arrested him, and he was later released on his own recognizance June 22, 2021," added the DHS.

Cortez Masto said in a statement, "Paul and I and our entire team are heartbroken to learn of my longtime staffer Kurt Englehart's death."

"For the past eight years, Kurt proudly served in both my campaign and official offices. A beloved figure across the state, Kurt was always eager to help a constituent at a moment's notice," continued the statement. "He touched many lives, and I know almost everyone in Northern Nevada has a great story about Kurt helping them or making them laugh. Kurt was a dedicated public servant, a loyal friend, and a loving father."

"Sen. Cortez Masto looks forward to justice being served and has confidence in the local police and prosecutors," Cortez Masto's spokeswoman Lauren Wodarski told the Gazette-Journal.

While keen now on justice being served, the National Republican Senatorial Committee indicated that in recent years, Cortez Masto has embraced "radical, open border policies" and "worked to enable Joe Biden and the crisis along the southern border."

For instance, she "voted to end Title 42 without a plan"; incentivized legal immigration around the time of Rueda-Linares' unlawful entry into the country by voting to "send taxpayer-funded stimulus checks" to illegal aliens; voted to defund border security programs; and voted against the establishment of a deficit-neutral reserve fund relating to prioritizing the arrest of illegal aliens charged with a crime resulting in death or serious bodily injury.

While in recent months Cortez Masto has changed course, calling on President Joe Biden to prioritize border security, the damage has evidently been done.

According to the GoFundMe campaign raising money for the victim's family, "Kurt's biggest joy in life was his son and his family."

Englehart is one of many Americans to lose their lives on account of illegal aliens in recent weeks and months.

An illegal alien from Venezuela was charged last month with killing a 12-year-old American boy. In December, Endrina Bracho was driving at 75 mph in a 40 mph zone and down the wrong side of a road in St. Louis County, Missouri. The St. Louis Dispatch reported that the illegal alien drove straight into a Jeep carrying an American family.

Travis J. Wolfe, a 12-year-old boy in the Jeep, was taken to St. Louis Children's Hospital, where he was placed on life support and ultimately succumbed to his injuries last month. According to the citizen's obituary, Travis had an "infectious laugh and smile."

Because of an illegal alien, a GoFundMe campaign was also started for Wolfe's family.

Rogelio Ortiz-Olivas, a five-time-deported illegal alien, ran over a 10-year-old Texas boy in February. Alex Wise of Midland was airlifted to Lubbock, where he died the next day, reported the Center Square.

One of Alex Wise's aunts indicated he was the "sweetest, coolest, funniest little boy you would ever meet."

Because of an illegal alien, a GoFundMe campaign was started for Wise's family.

Demetrio Moreno-Atlahua, an illegal alien facing a pair of felony charges, allegedly ran a stop sign on Feb. 24, then plowed his van into a 74-year-old American motorcyclist. Moreno-Atlahua and his undocumented passengers reportedly fled the scene of the crime on foot, reported WCJB-TV.

It's unclear whether the elderly victim's family also had to raise money to pay down the cost of his fatal encounter with an illegal alien.

An illegal alien from El Salvador was arrested earlier this month in connection to the murder and dismemberment of 25-year-old Fraylee Hernandez.

An illegal alien from Haiti allegedly butchered his two roommates in New York State on April 1. Blaze News previously reported Orange County Executive Steven Neuhaus described the bloodletting as "one of the most brutal murders" that some in law enforcement had ever seen.

Blaze News has elsewhere detailed additional instances where sanctuary policies and a lax approach to illegal immigration have endangered American lives.

