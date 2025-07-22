Video shows illegal alien dragging away screaming woman who tried to escape from captivity and sexual assault, police say

An illegal alien from Honduras was caught on video carrying away a screaming woman whom police later identified as a sex trafficking victim.

The woman who was later identified as a 44-year-old immigrant from China told police that she had been brought willingly from New York to Houston before someone took her passport and she was held against her will. She said she had been promised a job in the massage industry with better pay.

When she tried to escape, a man identified as 22-year-old Jose Armando Carcamo-Perdomo dragged her back, prosecutors said.

"She tried to leave, but this defendant carried her back inside the residence without her consent," a Harris County judge said. "He tied her up and then sexually assaulted her."

The woman was allegedly held for five days without food or water before she tried to escape.

A neighbor who did not want to be identified recorded the video of Carcamo-Perdomo dragging her back to a trailer home. The neighbor said he called the police and reported a child abduction because he wrongly believed the woman to be a child.

"As soon as I drove out of the fence at work, I called 911 to report a possible child abduction," the neighbor said to KTRK-TV.

Investigators said they found the woman in a closet with her hands bound when they responded to the emergency call.

He has been arrested for kidnapping and was identified by ICE as a Honduran national who had illegally entered into the U.S. in 2020.

Investigators believe he may be a small part of a much larger human trafficking operation. They are looking to identify more possible suspects and victims.

The neighbor expressed frustration at not having done more to prevent the alleged crime.

"Especially being right next door, you know, I'm angry with myself that I didn't pick up on it sooner or maybe done more, even though, like I said, I had that feeling that something wasn't right. But who knows, it could have made a bigger difference with other people, maybe, other victims," he said. "It's very disheartening."

An attorney for the suspect released a statement on his behalf.

"Our client, Mr. Jose Carcamo, is shocked by the serious allegations brought forth against him and firmly maintains his complete innocence," the attorney said to KPRC-TV. "He fully expects that the evidence will ultimately clear his name."

Carcamo is being held on $150,000 bond and is also being held on an ICE detainer.

The woman is said to be safe now, according to police.

