Indiana man and son get into shoot-out with 3 home intruders and realize wounded suspect is their relative, police say

A shoot-out between a man and his son and three armed home intruders ended up with the victims realizing one of the suspects was a relative of theirs, according to Indiana police.

Darrell Gibbs told WXIN-TV that he was awakened from his sleep at about 4 a.m. on Sunday by the sounds of six to eight gunshots coming from the back of his home in southwest Indianapolis.

'I have no sympathy for anybody doing that. You don’t do that to family.'

”I was in bed asleep, and then I hear the gunfire,” Gibbs said. “And my son taps on the door and tells me what’s happening, and I get dressed and come out back.”



Gibbs says three armed men damaged his back door trying to kick it in. One of them was wounded by gunshots from Gibbs' son firing back at them.

“I see the intruder laying here on the ground, and he wanted me to make a call for him," said Gibbs.

The alleged intruder told him, “You know me, you know me," according to Gibbs.

“You don’t come knocking in somebody’s back door," Gibbs continued, "and he lost his gun on this side of the ground over by the fire pit, and he was laying there in the weeds there.”

The man said that they eventually figured out that the wounded man was their relative.

“It was little Matt, my nephew’s son," Gibbs claimed.

The man, identified as 24-year-old Matthew Kinniard II, reportedly told Gibbs that he could not feel his legs.

”I used my phone to call 911 to get somebody out here, the ambulance for him and stuff, and I even made a call to his grandmother with my phone and lift up the speaker so he could talk and his girlfriend,” Gibbs continued. “If I seen him walking down the street, I couldn’t have told you who he was. That’s how often I been around him.”

Gibbs said that the two other suspects ran away, got into a car that was parked at a church nearby, and then sped away.

'He thought he could hit a lick here, and it didn’t pan out for him.'

When Gibbs was asked if there was anything worth stealing in his home, he said no.

“No, I work hard enough just to pay the bills," he responded. ”Somebody has probably told him lies, and he thought he could hit a lick here, and it didn’t pan out for him."

Gibbs said police interviewed his son but released him.

”I don’t really wish the worst on anybody, but I have no sympathy for anybody doing that. You don’t do that to family. It shouldn’t even be heard of, you know.”

WXIN reported that Kinniard is still in the hospital. Police said they are searching for the other two intruders and are reviewing surveillance video from the neighborhood.

