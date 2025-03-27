5 more students accuse jailed ex-teacher of child sex crimes; allegations of group sex involving popular movie mask surface

A former Indiana teacher faces dozens of child sex crime charges after five more alleged victims have come forward with shocking accusations against the 31-year-old woman, according to authorities.

As Blaze News previously reported last month, 31-year-old Brittany Fortinberry was arrested and charged with three felony counts of sexual misconduct with a minor, a count of dissemination of matter harmful to a minor, and a count of contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

Fortinberry allegedly would offer the minors drugs and then attempt to have sex with them.

However, the former teacher now faces several more criminal charges after five more alleged victims accused her of committing child sex crimes.

WISH-TV reported that Fortinberry now faces a total of 29 charges relating to child molestation, dissemination of harmful material to minors, and contributing to juvenile delinquency.

If convicted on all charges, Fortinberry faces a maximum sentence of 262 years in prison. Prosecutors have filed to increase Fortinberry's bond from $20,000 to $150,000.

Fortinberry had worked as a substitute teacher with the Metropolitan School District of Martinsville, which is about 40 miles southwest of Indianapolis.

Fortinberry had worked at Eminence High School in Morgan County where she reportedly taught several of her alleged victims.

The school district allegedly no longer employed Fortinberry as of Jan. 9, 2024.

After Fortinberry's February arrest, alleged victims contacted local authorities to reveal more accusations of child sex abuse.

Citing court documents, WTHR-TV reported that a middle school boy accused Fortinberry of "drugging him repeatedly and having sex with him when he was 13."

The alleged victim reportedly told investigators that the ex-teacher would encourage him to bring his friends to his house. Once there, Fortinberry allegedly would offer the minors drugs and then attempt to have sex with them.

An alleged victim reportedly told police that Fortinberry would put her children to bed and then attempt to have sex with the boys.

Court documents accuse Fortinberry of having group sex with the minors while forcing them to wear a popular movie mask.

"In another incident, a victim said that Fortinberry reached out to him after she had been arrested in a separate misconduct investigation," according to WTHR-TV. "She allegedly spent $600 on a group of teens for various purchases and then had sex with all of them, while making them wear the mask from the movie 'Scream.'"

An alleged victim purportedly told investigators that if any of the boys said they didn't want to have sex with her that she would try to coerce them by telling them, "Just let it happen."

All the teenagers claimed Fortinberry sent them nude and explicit photos and videos on Snapchat and an app called Session.

One student allegedly said Fortinberry paid the boys between $100 and $800 for photos of their genitals.

Fortinberry’s husband on Feb. 21 filed for divorce from his wife of four years, according to TMZ.

A 14-year-old student allegedly said Fortinberry would buy the boys dinner, gifts, vapes, weed, and THC cartridges.

According to court docs, Fortinberry allegedly had sex with a teenager, whom she had asked to babysit her children.

Fortinberry reportedly threatened to kill herself if any of the teens divulged their illicit escapades.

A parent of one of the alleged victims said Fortinberry's husband knew about the child sex abuse and "threatened to slaughter [the teen] in front of her if he came forward."

Nicholas Fortinberry, the suspect's husband, has been charged with intimidation and failure to report.

A spokesperson for the Metropolitan School District of Martinsville previously stated, "The Metropolitan School District of Martinsville was notified of serious allegations against a former employee. The district is fully cooperating with law enforcement and remains committed to ensuring a safe learning environment for all of the MSD of Martinsville students."

The district said Fortinberry was hired as a substitute teacher on Oct. 24, 2023, and resigned from the school district on Jan. 9, 2024.

"The resignation was not related to sexual misconduct allegations," the spokesperson said.

Fortinberry's trial is scheduled to begin June 25.

You can watch a local newscast of the latest allegations in the teacher sex scandal here.

