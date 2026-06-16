Inside the UK's under-16 social media ban: AI girlfriends, Bluesky, and a few open questions

Alongside the fact that the British government is now apparently in the business of regulating AI girlfriends, U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer just announced a sweeping ban on social media for anyone under 16 in the U.K.

Snapchat, TikTok, YouTube, Instagram, Facebook, and X are the platforms named so far in the U.K. government's official announcement. Modeled on Australia's ban, the list may not be final.

'Is this simply overt political censorship?'

Restrictions will also be enforced on gaming sites, including blocks on livestreaming and stranger communication with children under 16.

Starmer previously said he was personally opposed to a "blanket ban," but according to GB News, a government consultation closed in May with nearly 120,000 responses and over 90% of parents backing a ban.

The U.K. government also preloaded the announcement with a spending pledge.

A £132.5 million "Every Child Can" program was unveiled to fund "enriching activities" in sports, art, and nature — framed as alternatives to doomscrolling.

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Isabel Infantes/POOL/AFP/Getty Images

But nobody can say for sure whether Bluesky, the left-leaning alternative to X, is even covered by the ban. GB News says it "looks set to escape a ban" entirely, but according to LBC, Technology Secretary Liz Kendall told a radio host on Monday, "In Australia, Bluesky is included in the ban, and we plan to use their model."

Reem Ibrahim of the Reason Foundation suggested the ban could be a form of "political censorship": "The UK is banning under-16s from social media, under the guise of 'protecting kids', but it will not include Bluesky. Is this simply overt political censorship?"

The U.K. government's definition is broad enough to cover almost any app "whose purpose is to enable social interaction and which allow users to post material" and therefore could include sites like Reddit, Pinterest, and Tumblr.

And buried in the same announcement is a ban on under-18s using "romantic companion chatbots," with all AI chatbots required to dial back "intimate functionalities" for minors.

Washington isn't thrilled either. In its formal response, the U.S. Embassy in London said it preferred "narrowly targeted requirements" over "broad social media bans," adding that "most content should remain accessible by default, including political speech."

Making any of this stick will likely require platforms to confirm who is underage, though the government has not said how that will work yet.

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