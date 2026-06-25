World Cup fans from 2 anti-gay Islamic countries will wade through LGBTQ+ propaganda at 'Pride Match'

FIFA officials are refusing to back down on their first "Pride Match" for the World Cup despite objections from Iran and Egypt, Islamic nations where homosexuality is illegal.

The two countries are scheduled to compete in the match at Seattle Stadium on Friday, which will also include soccer- and rainbow-themed events with the LGBTQ+ community.

'Whether that is Iran, Egypt, Qatar, Bosnia ... or, frankly, the United States of America, we can all do better when it comes to inclusion'

"We are here to ensure that everybody who comes to visit, and anybody who’s watching this game, understands that we celebrate people, their sexual identity, their sexual orientation, and we are an inclusive and safe place to visit and live in," said Pride Match co-chair Jen Barnes to the Seattle Times.

The match will be followed by the Seattle Pride Parade the following day in the downtown of the city.

FIFA says that fans will be allowed to bring in Pride flags to the stadium, as well as other flags advocating sexual orientation and gender identity.

The Iranian regime considers homosexuality a crime punishable up to death, while Egypt outlaws homosexual activities under laws banning "indecency."

In December both Iran and Egypt objected to participating in the LGBTQ+ match, but neither pulled out of the contest.

Hedda McLendon, the senior vice president of legacy for the host committee in Seattle, told the Times that they were not pressured by FIFA to change their planned celebration.

"It was always about inclusion and visibility," she said, "and whether that is Iran, Egypt, Qatar, Bosnia, Herzegovina, Australia, or, frankly, the United States of America, we can all do better when it comes to inclusion and LGBTQ visibility."

According to California state Sen. Scott Wiener (D), both of the countries demanded that Pride flags be banned from the Pride match, but FIFA denied the demands.

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"Hard no to these violent, repressive regimes," he added. "And huge gratitude & respect to the LGBTQ Egyptians & Iranians — in these countries & in diaspora — who fight so hard, putting their lives at risk, to shed light on & to end this violent repression."

"If Iran and Egypt don't want to see Pride flags at their match in Seattle, that's just too damn bad," responded transgender activist Charlotte Clymer on social media. "LGBTQ folks were intentionally erased in Qatar in 2022 due to 'respect for local culture.' Seattle supports LGBTQ people. Respect the local culture."

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