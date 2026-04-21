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'I've decided to bite the bullet': Alan Dershowitz switches parties for this one reason
April 21, 2026
The famed attorney taught at Harvard and represented Epstein, Weinstein, and Trump.
Famed civil liberties attorney Alan Dershowitz says he has abandoned the Democratic Party.
Dershowitz wrote in a Wall Street Journal op-ed that Democrats have become far too anti-Israel for him to continue voting for the party. As a result, he has switched his party registration.
'I will ... urge pro-Israel Americans to change party affiliation or at least vote against Democrats.'
"I am a lifelong Democrat. I started campaigning for the party's local candidates as a teenager in Brooklyn, N.Y., have been a registered Democrat for 67 years, made speeches for John F. Kennedy as a college student, and can count on one hand the number of Republicans I've ever supported for any office," he wrote. "Yet I've decided to bite the bullet and register as a Republican."
The Harvard Law School professor emeritus said he opposes Republicans on policies of abortion, taxes, immigration, and health care, but he will throw his support to them because of Israel.
"I intend to work hard to prevent the Democrats from gaining control of the House and Senate," he continued.
"I will contribute money to Republican candidates, campaign for them, make speeches at Republican events, and urge pro-Israel Americans to change party affiliation or at least vote against Democrats," he added. "Until something changes, I will vote Republican for representative, senator, and president."
Dershowitz left the Democrats and became an independent in 2024, but it appears he has gone further after the party became "the most anti-Israel party in U.S. history."
RELATED: Judge allows Alan Dershowitz's $300 million lawsuit against CNN to proceed: 'CNN is quaking in its boots!'
Dershowitz represented Jeffrey Epstein and was part of the team that obtained a controversial plea deal in 2008 for the convicted pedophile. He admitted to receiving a massage at Epstein's home but vehemently denied that it was a part of the pedophile's trafficking of young women.
He also taught at Harvard University, represented President Donald Trump in his first impeachment, and was on the team representing Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein.
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Staff Writer
Carlos Garcia is a staff writer for Blaze News.
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