Special Counsel Jack Smith files revised indictment against Donald Trump to satisfy Supreme Court ruling on immunity

Special Counsel Jack Smith filed another indictment against former President Donald Trump after the U.S. Supreme Court ruled against some parts justices said were covered by presidential immunity.

The revised indictment from a Washington, D.C., grand jury is a slimmer version of the previous indictment, with the same charges of federal election subversion but with fewer allegations about Trump's conduct.

'The new indictment tries to address the Supreme Court ruling.'

Smith cited the 6-3 Supreme Court ruling from Jan.1 that found Trump had "absolute immunity" for acts committed in his official capacity as president or as a candidate.

“The superseding indictment, which was presented to a new grand jury that had not previously heard evidence in this case, reflects the Government’s efforts to respect and implement the Supreme Court’s holdings and remand instructions in Trump v. United States,” read a statement from the special counsel’s office.

The new indictment lands with only 70 days left in the presidential campaign.

The new indictment tries to address the Supreme Court ruling while pressing on with the charges against Trump. In one example, the court documents accuse Trump of obstructing the Electoral College certification proceedings on Jan. 6, 2021, and specifically assert that he had no official role in those proceedings.

“The Defendant had no official responsibilities related to the certification proceeding, but he did have a personal interest as a candidate in being named the winner of the election,” the indictment said.

Trump has pleaded not guilty to the charges.

A Biden campaign adviser had lambasted the July ruling from the Supreme Court.

"Donald Trump snapped after he lost the 2020 election and encouraged a mob to overthrow the results of a free and fair election," read the statement. "Trump is already running for president as a convicted felon for the very same reason he sat idly by while the mob violently attacked the Capitol: he thinks he's above the law and is willing to do anything to gain and hold onto power for himself."

The spokesperson went on to claim that President Joe Biden would defeat Trump in November, but the president has since dropped out of the race.

