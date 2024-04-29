James Carville sneers at 'little f**king 26-year-old' voters who may avoid the polls this fall and hand Trump the presidency

Longtime Democrat political strategist James Carville absolutely blasted "little f**king 26-year-old" voters who may avoid the polls in November and as a result usher in a new Donald Trump presidency — and a whole lot more.

Here's the clip. Content warning: Language:

"If they get a hold, there will be no government left, there will be no rights left, you will live under theocracy, you'll end up with Christian nationalism. But that's alright you little f**king 26-year-old!" Carville sneered on camera.

He then shifted into a mocking, whiny tone: "You don't feel like 'the election's important to me. They're not addressing the issues that I care about.'"

How are observers reacting?

One might say folks are enjoying this latest Carville outburst just a little too much:

"Excellent outreach to young voters James," filmmaker James Abbenante wrote. "The kids love nothing more than being scolded by a lizard person."

Dinesh D'Souza remarked that Carville "is having a breakdown over the fact that young people are not more enthusiastic about giving another four years to the corrupt, senile, shuffling pervert in the Oval Office. Fun to watch!"

"Listen to James Carville have a complete, unhinged breakdown about the possibility of Trump winning," conservative activist Sara Rose noted.

On infinite repeat ...

Carville ignited outrage within his own political camp last month for daring to declare that the Democrats are dominated by "too many preachy females."

In February, he chided President Joe Biden for not agreeing to the traditional presidential interview during halftime at the Super Bowl, saying it's a "sign" that his staff "doesn't have much confidence in you — there's no other way to read this."

Carville in December sounded the alarm about Christians like House Speaker Mike Johnson, saying "what he believes is one of the greatest threats we have today to the United States. This is a bigger threat than al-Qaeda to this country."

Johnson didn't take the smear lying down: "It's twisted and shameful that a leading Democrat strategist says millions of Christians in America are a greater threat than foreign terrorists who murdered more than 3,000 Americans. The Democratic Party should condemn this. But they won’t."

