Former FBI Director James Comey says 'you must vote for' Biden

Former FBI Director James Comey is pressing people to vote for President Joe Biden in 2024.

"I don't care how you feel about Joe Biden, you must vote for him, because the consequences on the other side are too severe," Comey said to MSNBC's Alex Wagner.

'He is a threat to the rule of law in America.'

Comey said that "Trump is coming" for the Justice Department and FBI, claiming that the former president "regrets that he didn't work hard enough to corrupt them last time."

"He is a threat to the rule of law in America," Comey said during an appearance on MSNBC's "Morning Joe," noting, "to me that's what this election is about, not about policy differences."

In 2017, then-President Donald Trump fired Comey from the FBI director post.

Trump, who lost his re-election bid in 2020 to Democrat Joe Biden, is running against Biden again in 2024.

Comey previously supported Biden during the 2020 election cycle.

"We need a president who has devoted his life to serving others through the rule of law. We need to elect Joe Biden," Comey wrote in an August 2020 opinion piece.

On Election Day in 2020, Comey shared a photo of himself wearing a Biden-Harris T-shirt while holding a Biden-Harris mug. "Vote for your country," the tweet read.

Comey has authored several books, including two novels.

