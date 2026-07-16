'Jarring': Democrats, CNN talking heads whine about Hegseth's plan to maximize testosterone in the military

The liberal media didn't appear particularly fussed when, during the Biden administration, the U.S. Army announced that it would provide trans-identifying service members not only with elective genital mutilation surgeries but with hormone therapy.

When, however, Secretary of War Pete Hegseth announced on Wednesday both that troops ages 30 and older will undergo mandatory annual screenings for testosterone deficiency and that those with low levels will be offered voluntary testosterone replacement therapy as part of a new "High-T" initiative, liberal media personalities rushed to clutch their pearls.

'Is this a good idea?'

The liberal talking heads over at CNN — the network whose host Dana Bash admitted in 2024 of Democrats' appeal to men with lower testosterone — appeared especially shaken by the announcement.

"We owe our warriors the absolute best medical care in the world, and this program delivers on that obligation," Hegseth said in a video statement.

The war secretary added, "Taking care of your long-term health means ensuring you remain strong, resilient, and capable — not just for your next deployment, but for the rest of your life so you can thrive long after you take off the uniform."

According to the Pentagon, its new "enhanced screening protocol" is aimed at optimizing performance, combatting "operator syndrome," and maximizing mission readiness, and "complements the efforts outlined in the 'Warfighter Performance Optimization — Total Force Fitness' memorandum."

When pressed by CNN's Erin Burnett to comment on Wednesday about the policy, Rt. Army Lt. Gen. Ben Hodges, an outspoken critic of President Donald Trump, suggested that testosterone is "not connected to the reality of the modern battlefield."

Burnett followed up by complaining that "it was really jarring just to hear that today, and obviously, you know, all the implications of it."

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CNN anchor Kaitlan Collins set the stage for Democratic Sen. Cory Booker (N.J.) to similarly complain about the policy, which he said "seems sick."

"Somebody, please wake me up from this dystopian nightmare where we have such unserious people in some of the most important positions, not just in America, one of the most important positions globally," Booker said.

"This is ridiculous, and it should be mocked, and it's just another reason why we should remove him from office," he added.

John King, CNN's chief national correspondent, also concern-mongered about the policy, asking Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly (Ariz.), "Is this necessary? Is this a good idea? A bad idea?"

"It's a weird idea," Kelly said. "I mean, what have we seen from this secretary of defense so far? We see him run around on a stage talking about lethality and killing people. Now, he is talking about testosterone. This isn't what we need. What we need is better leadership."

NewsBusters highlighted that absent from CNN's coverage of the policy was any counterpoint.

In its coverage, the Washington Post similarly neglected to address any upsides of the policy, instead amplifying concerns from physicians such as Adriane Fugh-Berman of Georgetown University, who said that "this is non-evidence-based and could cause harm."

While across the Atlantic, there was some huffing and puffing over the policy at the Guardian, the BBC dared to print expert insight suggesting that testosterone screens and boosts might be beneficial.

Dr. Mohit Khera, a specialist in hormone replacement therapy and a professor of urology at Baylor College of Medicine, told the BBC that all men over 30 should undergo testosterone screenings, as it is a top marker of their current and future health.

"The key here is that many young men have low testosterone levels, which puts them at a disadvantage in terms of muscle mass, energy, and that could be an issue if you are in combat," Khera said.

Khera noted that while you have to be careful not to give someone testosterone unless "they do have some kind of symptoms," the benefits of hormone replacement therapy are increased muscle mass, decreased risk for depression, and decreased fatty deposits.

Admiral Brian Christine, assistant secretary for health at the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, has expressed his full support for the testosterone initiative, stating, "Optimizing testosterone supports strength, endurance, healthy body composition, cognitive performance, mission readiness, and overall well-being — ensuring America's fighting force is prepared to perform at its highest level."

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