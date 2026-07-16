Jason Whitlock and pastors discuss Marcellus Wiley's ugly divorce: Voodoo spells, occult, biblical grounds for divorce

Former NFL defensive end and American sportscaster Marcellus Wiley was arrested on July 4 in Orlando, Florida, on a misdemeanor domestic battery charge after his wife, Annemarie Wiley — a former “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star — alleged he threatened to kill her and poked her in the face.

She has since filed for divorce, obtained a temporary restraining order (with no-contact rules and sole custody of their three children), and accused him of prior abuse, including rape.

Wiley, who was released on bond, strongly denies all allegations and has posted statements asserting his innocence and promising evidence.

In his divorce statement , he claimed that Annemarie had placed a “voodoo spell” over his family.

When Jason Whitlock heard about the messy scandal, he wanted a “biblical perspective,” so he invited Christian ministers Anthony Walker and Virgil Walker, as well as contributor Shemeka Michelle, on “Jason Whitlock Harmony” to share their thoughts.

“I'm not surprised even by the voodoo allegations. I've watched people on ‘The Real Housewives’ go to see psychics, go to see shamans, have spirit baths. This is the lifestyle of that television franchise,” says Shemeka.

Whitlock, who believes in biblical, covenantal marriage, wonders if dark magic is a “[bridge] too far” that would justify divorce.

“When I hear voodoo spells, I think of the occult, and I think of, well, Marcellus should hit the eject button. ... Is my reaction wise or biblical?” he asks Virgil and Anthony.

Voodoo spells or not, Virgil is in favor of reconciliation. For starters, the Wileys are deeply entrenched in a culture that embraces occultism.

“Shemeka said this earlier, the nature of the environment that they're in, those are the kinds of things that appeal, right? They're in Hollywood or they're in, you know, uh Beverly Hills. They're around money ... and so you have a tendency to look at what others in your peer group are doing and mimic that,” he says.

“The other thing I would say is Marcellus had to know who he married, right? He's not caught off guard or by surprise by any of the antics that he's experiencing,” he adds.

What Marcellus needs to do right now, Virgil argues, is pursue a “walk with Christ.”

“The occult and all that — that's on the periphery. That’s something to deal with later. What we need to get back to is where's his walk with Christ? How can he present that and represent that to his spouse?” he emphasizes.

To hear more of the panel’s conversation, watch the video above.

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