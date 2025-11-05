JD Vance offers calm election reflection, warns against 'idiotic' overreaction to Dem winning streak

Vice President JD Vance is cutting through the noise and reminding Republicans not to overreact to the Democrats' latest winning streak in local and state elections.

To onlookers, it might seem like Democrats have regained their footing. New York City elected its first openly socialist mayor, California is poised to redistrict the state in a manner that gives Democrats an even greater electoral advantage, and fantasizing about murdering political opponents no longer disqualifies a person from holding the highest law enforcement office in Virginia. In short, Democrats won every election they were hoping to win on November 4.

'The infighting is so stupid.'

In the wake of these electoral losses, Vance gave Republican voters a reality check.

"I think it's idiotic to overreact to a couple of elections in blue states, but a few thoughts," Vance said in a Wednesday post on X.

Photo by ADAM GRAY/AFP via Getty Images

Vance noted that one of Republicans' challenges is voter enthusiasm. Voter turnout has historically been difficult for local elections, even more so among Republicans. Because of this, Vance emphasized the importance of energizing the base and engaging voters in future elections.

"[Scott] Pressler, TPUSA, and a bunch of others have been working hard to register voters," Vance said. "I said it in 2022, and I've said it repeatedly since: our coalition is 'low propensity' and that means we have to do better at turning out voters than we have in the past."

Affordability was at the forefront of all successful campaigns this cycle. As Vance noted, cost of living will be a defining issue for all future elections, and it's one Republicans need to stay focused on both on the campaign trail and in office.

"We need to focus on the home front," Vance said. "The president has done a lot that has already paid off in lower interest rates and lower inflation, but we inherited a disaster from Joe Biden and Rome wasn't built in a day."

Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images

"We're going to keep on working to make a decent life affordable in this country, and that's the metric by which we'll ultimately be judged in 2026 and beyond."

Above all, Vance encouraged the MAGA movement to tune out distracting "infighting" and focus on the movement.

"The infighting is so stupid," Vance said. "I care about my fellow citizens — particularly young Americans — being able to afford a decent life, I care about immigration and sovereignty, and I care about establishing peace overseas so our resources can be focused at home."

"If you care about those things too, let's work together."

