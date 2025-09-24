Scott Jennings tags the FBI after Keith Olbermann appears to make public threat against him

Keith Olbermann appeared to make a public threat against Scott Jennings on social media, and the CNN commentator responded by tagging the social media account of the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

'You’re next, motherf**ker," Olbermann wrote on Monday to Jennings. "But keep mugging for the camera."

'I should've acknowledged the deletion and apologized yesterday. I'm sorry I delayed.'

The post was immediately criticized by many as going too far after the assassination of conservative activist Charlie Kirk. Olbermann eventually deleted the divisive missive.

Jennings responded by tagging the account for FBI Director Kash Patel with a screenshot of the deleted threat.

Olbermann tried to walk it back with an explanation offering a less violent explanation of his message. He appeared to say that he was referring to the suspension of Jimmy Kimmel's show from ABC stations.

"Now we get the fascists off real tv. That'd mean your career is next, Jennings. Send a tape to Real America's Voice," Olbermann replied. "But keep mugging to camera, amateur."

He later offered a far more apologetic explanation on Tuesday.

"I apologize without reservation to @ScottJenningsKY. Yesterday I wrote and immediately deleted 2 responses to him about Kimmel because they could be misinterpreted as a threat to anything besides his career. I immediately replaced them with ones specifying what I actually meant," Olbermann wrote.

"I oppose and condemn political violence, and the threat of it," he added. "All times are the wrong time to leave even an inadvertent impression of it — but this time is especially wrong. I should've acknowledged the deletion and apologized yesterday. I'm sorry I delayed."

Olbermann made a career as a sports commentator for ESPN but later pivoted into politics. He has since become a constant critic against Republicans, with extremely foul-mouthed observations.

