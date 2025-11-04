'JEW HATER': Trump unleashes multiple attacks on Zohran Mamdani, backs Cuomo as NYC mayoral election looms

In the lead-up to Election Day in New York City on Tuesday, President Donald Trump posted several attacks on Democrat mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani, who is expected to win despite his socialist views.

On Tuesday morning, Trump posted: "Any Jewish person that votes for Zohran Mamdani, a proven and self professed JEW HATER, is a stupid person!!!"

Mamdani, whom Trump called a "100% Communist Lunatic" back in June, is considered to be the front-runner heading into the election, particularly after he gained the endorsement of New York Governor Kathy Hochul and other Democrat leaders.

RELATED: LGBTQ champion Zohran Mamdani faces backlash over photo with 'anti-homosexuality' Ugandan lawmaker

Photo by Samuel Corum/Getty Images

On Monday afternoon, Trump threatened to withhold all extra federal funds in the event that Mamdani wins the election "because of the fact that, as a Communist, this once great City has ZERO chance of success, or even survival! It can only get worse with a Communist at the helm, and I don’t want to send, as President, good money after bad."

The post continued: "His principles have been tested for over a thousand years, and never once have they been successful. I would much rather see a Democrat, who has had a Record of Success, WIN, than a Communist with no experience and a Record of COMPLETE AND TOTAL FAILURE. He was nothing as an Assemblyman, ranked at the bottom of the class and, as Mayor of potentially, again, the Greatest City in the World, HE HAS NO CHANCE to bring it back to its former Glory!"

Trump also told voters that they "have no choice" but to vote for former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, since "a vote for Curtis Sliwa [R] is a vote for Mamdani."

Trump's criticisms of Mamdani, which date back at least to late June, ramped up in the last week. On October 29, Trump said, "The more people learn about Mamdani, the less they like him!"

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!