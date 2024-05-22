Jillian Michaels upends Harrison Butker controversy with important question: 'Somebody tell me what I'm missing'

Fitness influencer Jillian Michaels is dismantling the woke argument that Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker should lose his job to a woman.

Last week, the Kansas City Star published an essay demanding the Chiefs kick their three-time Super Bowl-winning kicker to the curb and replace him with a woman for the social crime of espousing pro-Catholic, pro-traditional views.

'This guy lives a little different than you, has different opinions than you, and we want his life ruined?'

"Harrison Butker is not Patrick Mahomes. He's a special teams player. That gives him less leverage with the team," wrote Peter Hamm in the Star. "They could trade him for a solid kicker, or they could make a statement by signing a woman to kick."

"This is not a joke. It's not unrealistic," Hamm argued.

But Michaels believes it's completely unrealistic.

"There was a study published in Sports Med that actually assessed the possibility for such things to happen, and, in fact, football kicker was one of the sports they looked at," Michaels explained on Fox News this week. "And men had a 16%-22% advantage over women in kicking a football."

Blaze News could not find the exact study that Michaels cited. However, there is a plethora of scientific evidence showing that men are more athletic kickers than women. No woman, after all, has ever made an NFL roster as a placekicker, nor do woman find football success at the collegiate level. Even the best female soccer players in the U.S. can lose to teenage boys.

Science aside, Michaels pointed out the free-speech double standard that exists in American culture — and asked an important question.

"As a person who probably couldn't be more different than said kicker — I'm a female businesswoman, I'm gay, I'm not religious — I really don't understand what this man said that has everybody calling for his head," she said.

"Somebody tell me what I'm missing when there are literally children on a college campus down the street calling for the death of all Jews, but we're protecting their First Amendment rights?" she pointed out. "But this guy lives a little different than you, has different opinions than you, and we want his life ruined? What the heck?"

Despite cancel culture's attempt to make Butker its next victim, Butker is not going anywhere.

That's because — whether equity culture likes its or not — the NFL remains a pure meritocracy, and Butker is one of the best kickers of his generation. For him, that means job security.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!