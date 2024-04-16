They 'can save their apologies': JK Rowling won't forgive 'Harry Potter' stars for supporting gender transitions for minors

Author J.K. Rowling said that it is not a "safe" bet that she will forgive stars of the "Harry Potter" films after their years of support for gender transitions among minors.

The famous writer was discussing the work of Hilary Cass, a doctor who conducted research on gender transitioning in minors for the United Kingdom. The study ultimately led to the U.K.'s health system halting hormone blockers for children, the BBC reported.

Dr. Cass stated that "we don't have good evidence" that puberty blockers are safe to use to "arrest puberty."

Rowling described the work as the "most robust review of the medical evidence for transitioning children that's ever been conducted."

In a lengthy thread on X, Rowling stated that "committed ideologues" had doubled down on their transgender rhetoric, despite the information released in the study.

"These are people who've deemed opponents 'far-right' for wanting to know there are proper checks and balances in place before autistic, gay and abused kids - groups that are all overrepresented at gender clinics - are left sterilised, inorgasmic, lifelong patients," she added.

In response to her commentary, one reader said that he was waiting for "Harry Potter" film stars Daniel Radcliffe and Emma Watson to issue an apology to Rowling, adding that he felt "safe in the knowledge" that Rowling would forgive them.

Rowling did not confirm her fan's suspicions.

"Not safe, I'm afraid," Rowling replied. "Celebs who cosied up to a movement intent on eroding women's hard-won rights and who used their platforms to cheer on the transitioning of minors can save their apologies for traumatised detransitioners and vulnerable women reliant on single sex spaces."

When Rowling began questioning gender theory, actor Radcliffe provided a response through the Trevor Project, an organization that provides "crisis intervention and suicide prevention services" to LGBTQ youth.

"Transgender women are women," Radcliffe wrote. "Any statement to the contrary erases the identity and dignity of transgender people and goes against all advice given by professional health care associations who have far more expertise on this subject matter."

Similarly, actress Watson said in 2020 that "trans people are who they say they are," while noting that she donated to an organization called Mermaids.

As reported by the Daily Mail, that same organization later had a trustee quit after it emerged that he had spoken at a conference hosted by an organization that promotes services to pedophiles.

"We've now learned that Mermaids appointed a paedophilia apologist as Trustee and that their online moderator encouraged kids to move onto a platform notorious for sexual exploitation," Rowling said in 2022.

In her 2024 thread, Rowling asked why continuous proponents of child gender transitions are still riding "the bandwagon."

"Even if you don't feel ashamed of cheerleading for what now looks like severe medical malpractice, even if you don't want to accept that you might have been wrong, where's your sense of self-preservation? The bandwagon you hopped on so gladly is hurtling towards a cliff," the author continued.

The fiction writer concluded by saying that the consequences of child transitioning will "play out for decades" and said that young people have been "experimented on" and have been left "infertile and in pain."

