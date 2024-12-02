Journalist John Harwood gets hammered over previous claim about Hunter Biden pardon

Mainstream media journalist John Harwood was mocked into oblivion for a June post about the possibility of a presidential pardon for Hunter Biden.

Harwood appeared to deride the character of those who did not believe President Joe Biden's statements that he would not pardon his son over numerous charges, including gun and tax crimes.

'He is an example of why no one trusts the press anymore.'

"People who insist Biden will pardon Hunter after specifically ruling it out are telling on themselves," he wrote, "they can't imagine someone acting on principle and keeping his word."

Harwood's tweet has since been amended with a community note to document that Biden had indeed issued a sweeping pardon for his son on Sunday, about six months later.

Critics pounced onto social media to mock and deride Harwood while others demanded a retraction and apology.

"This is a man once retained by CNBC, CNN, and the New York Times to be a supposedly objective analyst. He is an example of why no one trusts the press anymore," responded radio talk host Erick Erickson.

"There are people like this. But Joe Biden was never one of them, and the attempt to pretend otherwise has made fools of an enormous number of people," replied Charles C.W. Cooke of the National Review.

"One of these days, John Harwood is going to be right about something," said writer Jon Miltimore.

"Is there nothing you get right? Ever?" replied commentator John Podhoretz.

"If you didn’t see this coming and argued that it *wasn’t going to happen* (in this case, smugly), I genuinely think you should remove yourself from public life," said Joe Simonson of the Free Beacon.

Biden justified his pardon of his son by claiming that Hunter Biden had been unfairly targeted for political reasons. Critics pointed out that the pardon was suspiciously sweeping in nature and hinted at further possible crimes being covered up.

"This is a bad precedent that could be abused by later Presidents and will sadly tarnish his reputation," said Democratic Colorado Gov. Jared Polis. "Hunter brought the legal trouble he faced on himself, and one can sympathize with his struggles while also acknowledging that no one is above the law, not a President and not a President's son."

