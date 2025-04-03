Joy Behar says Luigi Mangione's popularity could lead to political 'backlash' against Trump administration

The women of "The View" spoke out against the death penalty recommendation for Luigi Mangione, the man accused of killing a health care CEO, but Joy Behar went farther in her prediction.

Behar said that Republicans might face a political backlash from supporters of Mangione because he's so popular.

'I do not see him as a candidate for the death penalty. He’s a first-time offender. He is young.'

"Do you think there would be a big backlash? Because he's very popular, this guy, I mean there could be a backlash," she said. "All I'm saying is, politically, it could be a backlash against Republicans to give him the death penalty."

The other co-hosts argued that U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi should not have called for the death penalty for Mangione. Sunny Hostin, who was formerly a federal prosecutor, explained that Bondi had ignored the typical prosecutorial process.

"It just seems like the attorney general is acting, really, against our institutional standards, which is what this administration is doing," she said after describing it as an "assault on the process."

Alyssa Farah Griffin said she supported the death penalty generally but not for Mangione.

"I personally believe in the death penalty in the most extreme cases, terrorism, mass murder, with the most extensive appeals process in place so that mistakes are not made," said Griffin. "I personally, I think Luigi Mangione, if convicted, should spend his life in jail. I do not see him as a candidate for the death penalty. He’s a first-time offender. He is young, and he is somebody prison systems are meant to rehabilitate and to punish."

Sara Haines added that Mangione had become something of a cult hero to many on the left and to some on the right who saw the killing as a justifiable blow against corporate greed.

Mangione was arrested at a Pennsylvania McDonald's about a week after UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson was shot and killed on the streets of Manhattan outside a hotel in December. Police said they found a ghost gun and fake identification in his possession, as well as $8,000 of U.S. currency and $2,000 worth of foreign currency.

The 26-year-old has pleaded not guilty to state charges that include first-degree murder and terrorism.

Video of the illuminating conversation can be viewed on the YouTube channel of "The View."

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!