Trump admin violating order to unfreeze federal funds in lawsuit from 22 states, federal judge says

A federal judge ruled against the Trump administration and said that the president was violating an order to unfreeze federal funds over a lawsuit from nearly two dozen states.

U.S. District Judge John McConnell of Rhode Island said the administration has not followed his previous order on Jan. 31 and ruled that the administration must immediately unfreeze funding.

'The Defendants now plea that they are just trying to root out fraud. But the freezes in effect now were a result of the broad categorical order, not a specific finding of possible fraud.'

The lawsuit was filed by a coalition of 22 states including New Jersey, New York, California, Massachusetts, and Arizona.

"The States have presented evidence in this motion that the Defendants in some cases have continued to improperly freeze federal funds and refused to resume disbursement of appropriated federal funds," wrote McConnell.

Attorneys from the Justice Department argued that the order was far too broad and was under review to see if it was "appropriate" for some funding.

McConnell disagreed.

"The Defendants now plea that they are just trying to root out fraud. But the freezes in effect now were a result of the broad categorical order, not a specific finding of possible fraud," the judge wrote. "The broad categorical and sweeping freeze of federal funds is, as the Court found, likely unconstitutional and has caused and continues to cause irreparable harm to a vast portion of this country."

McConnell ordered that funds be unfrozen until a hearing about a preliminary injunction is held later in February.

New Jersey Attorney General Matt Platkin applauded the ruling.

"A federal judge ruled that Trump has continued to illegally freeze funds. Now he is being ordered - again - to comply and restore critical funds. Contrary to what @JDVance says, you don't get to pick and choose court orders to follow. We'll keep fighting for you.

McConnell was appointed to the court by former President Barack Obama in 2011.

