Judge punts ruling in Trump's New York criminal case as Democrats' lawfare crumbles

New York Judge Juan Merchan has postponed deciding whether to uphold or dismiss the criminal conviction against President-elect Donald Trump. Merchan was scheduled to make his ruling on Tuesday but has agreed to freeze the case until November 19.

In the New York case, Trump was found guilty by a jury on all 34 counts of falsifying business records. His sentencing is slated for November 26.

'It's time for the judge to recognize reality and to dismiss this case.'

According to court filings, Trump's legal team requested the stay and an eventual dismissal of the conviction.

Trump's lawyers have argued that the case and convictions should be thrown out based on the United States Supreme Court's ruling on presidential immunity.

Trump's attorney Emil Bove contended, "The stay, and dismissal, are necessary to avoid unconstitutional impediments to President Trump's ability to govern," the court filings showed.

Prosecutor Matthew Colangelo agreed with the stay, stating that "these are unprecedented circumstances" and the defense's arguments "require careful consideration."

Trump campaign spokesperson Steven Cheung stated that Trump's presidential victory last week was "an overwhelming mandate to Make America Great Again."

"It is now abundantly clear that Americans want an immediate end to the weaponization of our justice system, including this case, which should have never been filed, so we can, as President Trump said in his historic victory speech, unify our country and work together for the betterment of our nation," Cheung stated.

George Washington University law professor Jonathan Turley reacted to Merchan's decision to delay the ruling, telling Fox News, "The Trump team did succeed in getting this delay. What they don't want is an indefinite status. They don't want this just to be lingering."

He explained that Trump's legal team "will be arguing in the next week that it's time for the judge to recognize reality and to dismiss this case."

The other pending cases against Trump are also falling apart following his election.

Special counsel Jack Smith, who was tasked with overseeing the two federal cases against Trump, has since requested to vacate all deadlines in one of the cases. A federal judge previously dismissed Smith's other federal case. The Georgia criminal case against Trump has been tied up in an appeals court.

However, despite the election outcome, New York Attorney General Letitia James has vowed to continue her lawfare against Trump.

Mike Davis, founder of the Article III Project, told Benny Johnson, "Let me just say this to Big Tish James, the New York Attorney General. I dare you. I dare you to try to continue your lawfare against President Trump in his second term."

"Because listen here, sweetheart: We're not messing around this time. And we will put your fat ass in prison for conspiracy against rights," he continued. "And I promise you that. So think long and hard before you want to violate President Trump's constitutional rights or any other American's constitutional rights. It's not going to happen again."