Judge sets date for Trump sentencing after the election to avoid appearance of tampering

Former President Donald Trump chalked up another victory in court after Judge Juan Merchan said he would postpone his sentencing until after the election to avoid an appearance of tampering.

Critics hoped that the former president would face sentencing ahead of the election so that it could be used as a cudgel to beat down his supporters.

'As mandated by the United States Supreme Court, this case, along with all the other Harris-Biden hoaxes, should be dismissed.'



Merchan agreed in a four-page decision to the request from Trump's attorneys on Friday.

“Adjourning decision on the motion and sentencing, if such is required, should dispel any suggestion that the Court will have issued any decision or imposed sentence either to give an advantage to, or to create a disadvantage for, any political party and or any candidate for any office,” he wrote.



The former president had been convicted of falsifying business records about a hush payment made to adult film worker Stormy Daniels ahead of the 2016 election. Sentencing in the trial had been delayed for months as Trump's attorneys argued that a Supreme Court decision on presidential immunity meant the convictions should be dismissed.

“There should be no sentencing in the Manhattan DA’s election interference witch hunt," said Steven Cheung, a spokesperson for the Trump campaign. “As mandated by the United States Supreme Court, this case, along with all the other Harris-Biden hoaxes, should be dismissed."

Merchan went on to note the historical nature of the case and the difficulty in respecting the constitutional rights on all sides of the legal process.

“The members of this jury served diligently on this case, and their verdict must be respected and addressed in a manner that is not diluted by the enormity of the upcoming presidential election,” he concluded. “Likewise, if one is necessary, the Defendant has the right to a sentencing hearing that respects and protects his constitutional rights.”

