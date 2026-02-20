Juvenile hit by car at student anti-ICE protest in Florida

A minor was reportedly struck by a vehicle Monday afternoon during a student-led protest against U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement in Palm Beach County, as hundreds of high school students walked out of class and took to nearby streets.

According to the West Palm Beach Police Department, officers responded around 12:30 p.m. to a pedestrian-vehicle crash near South Wind Plaza on North Military Trail.

'Students retain constitutional rights to ... engage in peaceful protest when such expression complies with applicable law and school district policy.'

Authorities said the minor — believed to have been participating in the protest — was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The driver reportedly remained at the scene and cooperated with law enforcement.

Video obtained by CBS12 shows the minor lying on the pavement as police and fire rescue personnel render aid.

The incident unfolded amid coordinated walkouts involving students from at least four Palm Beach County high schools: Lake Worth Beach High School, John I. Leonard High School, Royal Palm Beach High School, and Palm Beach Lakes High School.

According to CBS12, the incident occurred in connection with the walkout at Palm Beach Lakes.

Student protest in Chicago Photo by Jacek Boczarski/Anadolu via Getty Images

Students exited campus during school hours in protest of federal immigration enforcement policies. The demonstrations drew large crowds downtown and near major intersections.

A memorandum written by Commissioner of Education Anastasios Kamoutsas for the Florida Department of Education, released on Feb. 3, warned districts about student protests occurring during instructional time.

"Students retain constitutional rights to free expression, including the ability to engage in peaceful protest, when such expression complies with applicable law and school district policy," Kamoutsas wrote in the memo dated February 3. "Any student whose actions are to the contrary should be appropriately disciplined."

Photo of protest in Houston Photo by Reginald Mathalone/NurPhoto via Getty Images

The memo further directs administrators not to organize or facilitate protest activity during the school day and to address violations promptly.

Palm Beach County School District previously stated that leaving campus during school hours violates safety protocols and could result in disciplinary action.

When reached for comment, the district directed Blaze News to school police, who have not responded. Palm Beach County Police Department declined a request for comment.

Authorities have not released additional details about how the crash occurred or whether any citations were issued.

