Jim Harbaugh says he asked Colin Kaepernick to join the Los Angeles Chargers as a coach

Former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick says he's training in hopes of returning to football, but at least one head coach wants him to come back as a coach.

Los Angeles Chargers coach Jim Harbaugh said he made the offer to the controversial player earlier in 2024 after Harbaugh returned to the NFL.

“If that was ever the path he was to take, I think that would be tremendous,” Harbaugh said to USA Today Sports. “He’d be a tremendous coach, if that’s the path he chose.”



He went on to say Kaepernick is considering the offer.

“Yeah, we talked a little bit about it,” Harbaugh said. “He’s considering it. He was out of the country. He said he was going to get back to me. We haven’t reconnected since then. That was early, early in the year.”

Kaepernick began a media firestorm after he began kneeling during the national anthem performance at NFL games as a form of protest against police brutality. Some players joined him in his protest while others criticized him for politicizing the sport. He has not played since 2017 and reached a settlement with the NFL for an undisclosed sum after suing for collusion.

He had played quarterback under Harbaugh when they were able to take the San Francisco 49ers to the Super Bowl at the end of the 2012 season.

“He’s one of my favorite players that I’ve ever coached,” Harbaugh has said. “Love Colin.”

"Harbaugh is the one coach you call when you want to compete for a championship. Period," Kaepernick said separately.

The coach has made headlines in the past when he unapologetically spoke out against abortion at a pro-life dinner in 2022.

"I believe in having the courage to let the unborn be born,” Harbaugh said. "I love life. I believe in having a loving care and respect for life and death. My faith and my science are what drives these beliefs in me."

