Kai Trump, Donald Trump's granddaughter, commits to University of Miami on golf scholarship

Donald Trump's granddaughter has committed to the University of Miami on a golf scholarship, thanking her parents and the former president for their support along the way.

Kai Trump announced on her Instagram page she has verbally committed to the University of Miami and is looking forward to becoming a Hurricane. The 17-year-old immediately thanked her parents, Donald Trump Jr. and Vanessa Trump (now divorced), along with Trump Sr. for the access they have provided.

"I would like to thank my mom, Vanessa, and my dad, Don, for always supporting me through my journey. I would also like to thank my great team for getting me to this point. I would like to thank my Grandpa for giving me access to great courses and tremendous support," she wrote.

The teenager added thanks to her friends and coaches and said she is "super excited" to represent the University of Miami.

Trump has been pictured with her grandfather on the golf course in many cases, including at Trump National Doral Miami.



The young member of the former first family has not been shy about her support for the 45th president, posting her support on social media after he was nearly assassinated.

"We love you Grandpa. Never stop fighting!" she wrote alongside the famous raised-fist photo.

The Miami commit also spoke at the 2024 Republican National Convention and briefly shared sentiments about her grandfather.

"I'm speaking today to share the side of my grandpa that people don't often see," she said, per

NPR . "To me, he's just a normal grandpa. He gives us candy and soda when our parents aren't looking. He always wants to know how we're doing in school."



"Even when he's going through all these court cases, he always asks me how I'm doing. He always encourages me to push myself to be the most successful person I can be," she continued. "Obviously, he sets the bar pretty high, but who knows, maybe one day I'll catch him."



Although the young golfer doesn't yet have a valuation for her name, image, and likeness, it is likely that sponsors will line up to endorse her once her college career gets underway.

She is the oldest of five children that Donald Jr. had with his first wife.

