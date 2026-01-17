Kamala Harris buys $8.15M seaside mansion after fearmongering about rising sea levels

Former Vice President Kamala Harris spent years fearmongering about so-called climate change. Her recent seaside acquisition suggests she may not have been as serious about the supposed threat as she previously let on.

During her first failed presidential campaign where she proposed the U.S. blow $10 trillion on tackling the professed problem, Harris wrote, "Our oceans are warming. Sea levels are rising. Pollution is threatening our air and water. Droughts are hurting our crops. Fires are burning our forests. Extreme weather is destroying our communities. We are poisoning the planet."

'To live in a coastal community is to live on the front lines of the climate crisis.'

Harris previously pushed legislation that would annually award $50 million in grants to various entities for the purposes of "carrying out climate-resilient living shoreline projects" and, in her words, "mitigat[ing] against sea level rise."

When announcing in 2023 that the Biden-Harris administration was recommending $562 million in funding to make communities and the economy more resilient to the alleged climate change, Harris told a crowd at the University of Miami, "To live in a coastal community is to live on the front lines of the climate crisis."

The Washington Free Beacon highlighted that the Biden-Harris administration also pushed a study the same year that claimed that "24%-75% of California's beaches may become completely eroded" due to sea-level rises.

Despite Harris' participation in the rising-sea hysteria that proved fellow Democrat Al Gore a poor prognosticator, she has reportedly purchased an $8.15 million oceanside mansion in Malibu, California.

Photo by Roxanne McCann/Getty Images.

A Zillow listing for the 4,000 square foot, four-bedroom home indicates that the property has a pool, a hot tub, a sauna, a cold plunge, a professional gym, a landscaped water feature, a "private putting and chipping green with a bunker," a guest house, and "breathtaking ocean, island, and city views."

The property, which sold on Dec. 2, is located in Point Dume, an affluent neighborhood with private, gated beaches. According to the New York Post, the community is populated by Hollywood and Silicon Valley elites.

Harris, who is reportedly contemplating a third White House bid, did not respond to Blaze News' request for comment.

Fortunately for Harris and contrary to her past claims about rising sea levels, a study published last year in the Journal of Marine Science and Engineering indicated that the average sea level rise in 2020 was roughly 0.059 inches a year, which works out to about 6 inches per century.

One of the paper's co-authors told the Post in September, "This is significantly lower than the 3 to 4 mm/year often reported by climate scientists in scientific literature and the media."

Such a rate might explain why Al Gore's 2006 prediction of a 20-foot rise in the global sea level "in the near future" has yet to manifest.

