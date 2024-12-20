Kamala Harris cancels weekend trip to California as budget chaos continues

Vice President Kamala Harris canceled a scheduled trip to Los Angeles, California, leading many to speculate that the ongoing budget crisis forced her to stay in Washington, D.C.

Republicans are warring against each other over a budget deal reached between Republican House Speaker Mike Johnson and Democrats in an attempt to stave off a government shutdown. Critics of the bill lambasted Johnson for trying to pass a massive bill at the last minute without giving members of Congress time to properly review the resolution.

'I would pretty much guarantee you she has no idea what her next move is.'

On Thursday, Harris' office said she was canceling a trip to L.A. planned to begin that day and lasting until Monday. No reason was given for the cancelation, and she has not provided any details about her trip. Harris owns a home in Brentwood.

Republicans blew up the budget deal with Democrats and replaced it with a plan approved by President-elect Donald Trump and entrepreneur Elon Musk. That second funding bill died in the House mostly along partisan lines but with many Republicans voting against it.

Democrats have been furious that the original bipartisan deal was cratered after Musk campaigned against it on X, the social media platform that he owns.

The deadline for the government to shut down is Friday.

Harris has told allies and aides that she is not done with politics after the disastrous results of the election. Supporters believe she will become a leading voice against the policies of the incoming Trump administration, but some believe she may mount a campaign for governor of California.

“She is not someone who makes rash decisions," said former Harris aide Brian Brokaw. "She takes, sometimes, a painfully long time to make decisions. So I would pretty much guarantee you she has no idea what her next move is."

