Kasie Hunt shuts down interview with national press secretary for Trump campaign after she criticizes bias of CNN moderators

An interview with the national press secretary descended into a shouting match before Kasie Hunt shut down the interview after she criticized Jake Tapper and Dana Bash at CNN.

Hunt accused Karoline Leavitt of attacking the CNN hosts who were scheduled to moderate the first presidential debate between former President Donald Trump and current President Joe Biden.

'You come on my show, you respect my colleagues. Period.'

"It would take someone five minutes to Google Jake Tapper Donald Trump," said Leavitt, 'to see that Jake Tapper has consistently ..."

"Ma'am, I'm going to stop this interview if you continue to attack my colleagues," interrupted Hunt. "I would like to talk about Joe Biden and Donald Trump who you work for."

"Yes!" Leavitt responded.

"If you are here to speak on his behalf, I can continue this conversation," Hunt continued.

"I am stating facts that your colleagues have stated in the past," Leavitt replied.

"OK, sorry guys, we're gonna come back out to the panel," Hunt interrupted.

"Karoline, you are welcome to come back any point she is welcome to come back and speak about Donald Trump," Hunt continued. "And Donald Trump will have equal time to Joe Biden when they both join us now at early next week in Atlanta for this debate."

The feud continues on X

Hunt appeared shaken up by the interaction, but she defended her decision later on her official social media account.

"You come on my show, you respect my colleagues. Period. I don’t care what side of the aisle you stand on, as my track record clearly shows," said Hunt on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter.

Leavitt fired back from her own account.

"You cut off my microphone for bringing up the debate moderator’s history of anti-Trump lies," she wrote. "This proved our point that President Trump will not be treated fairly on Thursday. Yet he is still willing to go into this 3-1 fight to bring his winning message to the American people, and he will win."

Leavitt also went on other shows and podcasts to press her accusation that Tapper had shown bias against Trump.

"CNN is a propaganda network for the Democrat Party and for Joe Biden. They have pushed endless lies about President Trump," she said, "from [the] Russia hoax to the Charlottesville lie to the Hunter Biden laptop. They've covered for Joe Biden over the past several years."

Some liberals praised Hunt for ejecting Leavitt halfway through their interview, but many on the right said she only proved the bias at CNN is real.

The video of the argument was widely circulated on social media.

The first presidential election is scheduled for 9 p.m. on Thursday on CNN and will be simulcast on other networks.

