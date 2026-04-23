VIDEO: Katie Porter suggests she will defend truckers who can't speak English from Trump in bizarre debate moment

One of the top contenders for the Democrats in the California gubernatorial race made a statement during a debate on Wednesday that astounded and bewildered viewers.

Rather than promise to protect Californians from non-English-speaking truck drivers, former Rep. Katie Porter said she would protect the truckers from the Trump administration.

'The job of the Californian governor is to protect Californians, and right now that includes protecting them from Donald Trump.'

"Do you believe that English proficiency, language proficiency, should be strictly enforced for truck drivers?" the moderator asked.

"I would absolutely fight the Trump administration because the job of the Californian governor is to protect Californians, and right now that includes protecting them from Donald Trump," Porter said.

"Protecting Californians also includes enforcing traffic laws, and we've seen sometimes a need for oversight in California," she added. "For example, we have seen that the Department of Motor Vehicles was not enforcing rules around DUIs and drivers who had convictions for that."

After not really answering the question, Porter then went on the attack against Republican candidate Sheriff Chad Bianco over his comments about immigration enforcement.

"I am stunned that Mr. Bianco would say to black and brown Californians and immigrants who are being terrorized and racially profiled that you have to 'get over' racism," she said.

"It's not something that you get over. It's something that you fight, and if he doesn't understand the importance of that, he has no business representing a state with the diversity of California," she added.

Bianco defended himself and said Porter was misrepresenting his comments.

Video of the interaction was posted to social media, where Porter was widely ridiculed by many commentators.

"This is how you talk to a voting base when you know you can control them with fear and rage. You know they don't care about policies or plans — if you just mention Trump, nothing else matters," one user said on the X platform.

"Her strategy is anti-Trump and playing the racist card. Typical Democrat. They will keep doing this in CA as long as voters believe their drivel and vote for them," another response reads.

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"Wow, what a wackjob, just another TDS sufferer who doesn't care about American citizens and only plays into the get Trump game," another critic replied. "If she had any brain cells she would have noticed long ago that it doesn't work. She's an angry clown."

The latest polling shows Porter tied for fourth place behind Republicans Steve Hilton and Bianco and Democrat billionaire Tom Steyer after the ignominious exit of former Democratic Rep. Eric Swalwell.

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