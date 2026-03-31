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Kid Rock catches heat for viral Apache helicopter social media video — Army launches investigation
March 31, 2026
The military helicopter hovered near Kid Rock's 'Southern White House' residence.
Famed rock star and longtime Trump supporter Kid Rock has drawn some scrutiny over a video he posted on social media this weekend. While many social media users loved the video, the U.S. Army has nonetheless launched an investigation into the incident.
On Saturday, Rock posted a video from what appears to be the pool of his Tennessee mansion, nicknamed the "Southern White House." In the video, Rock can be seen standing at the pool's edge and saluting apparent servicemen aboard a helicopter hovering for a few seconds right in front of him.
'My buddy's the commander in chief.'
The helicopter hovers in the air almost level to the camera, which is stationed behind Rock.
"This is a level of respect that s**t for brains Governor of California will never know. God Bless America and all those who have made the ultimate sacrifice to defend her," Rock captioned the video.
RELATED: Kid Rock's TPUSA halftime destroyed the NFL's Bad Bunny agenda
WOJTEK RADWANSKI/AFP/Getty Images
Many commenters on the Instagram post showed their love for the stunt and for Rock's patriotism. Others, however, have taken issue with the flyover, including the U.S. Army.
"Fort Campbell leadership is aware of a video circulating on social media depicting AH-64 Apache helicopters operating in the vicinity of a private residence associated with Mr. Robert Ritchie (also known as 'Kid Rock'). The command has initiated an investigation to review the circumstances surrounding this activity," Maj. Jonathon Bless, 101st Airborne Division public affairs officer, told Fox News in a statement.
Rock, on the other hand, saw no issue with those in the helicopter having a little bit of fun. In an interview with WKRN, Rock laughed, "I think they're going to be all right. My buddy's the commander in chief. I mean, what are they looking into? They stopped for, I don't know, seconds? A minute? Maybe they were here three to four minutes."
Fox News reported that Apache helicopters also flew over a nearby No Kings protest in downtown Nashville earlier in the day.
"If you're flipping the military off, you're on the wrong side of things man," Rock said of the protesters, who, by his telling, did not appreciate the military presence nearly as much as he did.
The Associated Press obtained a written statement from the Army: “Army aviators must adhere to strict safety standards, professionalism, and established flight regulations. An administrative review is underway to assess the mission and verify compliance with regulations and airspace requirements. Appropriate action will be taken if any violations are found."
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Cooper Williamson is a research assistant at Blaze Media and the profiles editor for Frontier magazine. He is a 2025 Publius Fellow with the Claremont Institute.
Coawi2001
Cooper Williamson
Cooper Williamson is a research assistant at Blaze Media and the profiles editor for Frontier magazine. He is a 2025 Publius Fellow with the Claremont Institute.@Coawi2001 →
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