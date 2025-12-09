ABC extends Jimmy Kimmel contract despite outrage over Charlie Kirk comments

Jimmy Kimmel's late-night show has been extended for one more year, according to a statement from the ABC television network.

The show was taken off the air in September after Kimmel implied that the suspect in the assassination of Charlie Kirk had been a member of the pro-Trump MAGA movement. The show was returned to broadcast after about six days.

'Why do the TV Syndicates put up with it? Also, totally biased coverage. Get the bum off the air!!!'

On Monday, Variety reported that sources confirmed the contract deal would keep Kimmel on as the host of "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" until at least 2027.

Many took the decision as a defiant statement against the wishes of President Donald Trump.

"These days, it's notable whenever a major media company ignores Trump's pressure and stands with talent. So let's note that Disney has renewed Jimmy Kimmel's contract for another year," CNN media analyst Brian Stelter said.

Kimmel appeared to reference the president in a post confirming the deal on Instagram.

"I am pleased to announce another no-talent year!" he wrote, using an insult Trump had used against him and his show.

Stelter went on to claim that Disney, the parent company of ABC, caved to pressure from some viewers who canceled their Disney Plus accounts to protest Kimmel's cancellation.

"It was clear that Kimmel was the big winner of that episode," he added. "He gained more power and leverage from the outrageous episode of government censorship."

RELATED: Jimmy Kimmel's wife has cut off family members over Trump: 'We're not aligned anymore'

Kimmel has been hosting the show since January of 2003.

He has used the entertainment platform to bash Trump, his policies, and his supporters. The president has responded by issuing fiery insults on social media.

"Why does ABC Fake News keep Jimmy Kimmel, a man with NO TALENT and VERY POOR TELEVISION RATINGS, on the air?" the president wrote in November. "Why do the TV Syndicates put up with it? Also, totally biased coverage. Get the bum off the air!!!"

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!