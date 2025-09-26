Media group to begin airing Jimmy Kimmel's show again after leftist pressure campaign

One of the media companies that had pre-empted Jimmy Kimmel's show said it would return to broadcasting it after a pressure campaign from left-wing activists and celebrities.

Sinclair Broadcast Group is the largest owner of ABC stations and had previously called Kimmel's comments about the Charlie Kirk assassination suspect "inappropriate and deeply insensitive."

'While we understand that not everyone will agree with our decisions about programming, it is simply inconsistent to champion free speech while demanding that broadcasters air specific content.'

In a press release on Friday morning, a spokesperson for the company said the show would return Friday night.

"Over the last week, we have received thoughtful feedback from viewers, advertisers, and community leaders representing a wide range of perspectives," read the statement. "We have also witnessed troubling acts of violence, including the despicable incident of a shooting at an ABC affiliate station in Sacramento. These events underscore why responsible broadcasting matters and why respectful dialogue between differing voices remains so important."

The company went on to say that it had presented options to Disney, the parent company of ABC Television, in order to strengthen accountability and responsibility around similar issues. Disney did not adopt those policies.

"Our decision to preempt this program was independent of any government interaction or influence," the spokesperson continued. "Free speech provides broadcasters with the right to exercise judgment as to the content on their local stations. While we understand that not everyone will agree with our decisions about programming, it is simply inconsistent to champion free speech while demanding that broadcasters air specific content."

RELATED: Warren faces continuing backlash over outlandish response to Kimmel controversy

Sinclair had also been criticized by some for backing off of airing a Charlie Kirk tribute in place of the Kimmel show.

Nexstar Media Group also suspended Kimmel's show and has not returned it to the airwaves as of Friday afternoon. Blaze News' request for comment to Nexstar was not immediately answered.

Kimmel's return to the airwaves just a few days after his show's suspension was lauded by many on the left. He used the opportunity to criticize President Donald Trump but also tearfully applauded Charlie Kirk's widow for making a powerful statement by forgiving her husband's alleged assassin.

Blaze News' request for comment from the Disney Corporation was not immediately answered.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!