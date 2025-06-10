Dem congresswoman who allegedly assaulted ICE officer is indicted on 3 counts, faces years in prison

The Democrat congresswoman accused of assaulting an ICE officer is facing years in prison if convicted, according to a statement from Alina Habba, interim U.S. attorney for the District of New Jersey.

Democrat Rep. LaMonica McIver of New Jersey was caught on video in a skirmish with an Immigration and Customs Enforcement officer when Democrats tried to barge into a detention facility in Newark.

'Today’s decision by the grand jury is the next step in a process that my Office will pursue to a just end.'

"Today a federal grand jury seated in Newark, New Jersey returned a three-count indictment charging U.S. Representative LaMonica McIver with forcibly impeding and interfering with federal law enforcement officers," said Habba in a statement on social media.

McIver's defenders said that she was operating under the oversight authority of Congress and had been improperly blocked by federal officials.

"While people are free to express their views for or against particular policies, they must not do so in a manner that endangers law enforcement and the communities those officers serve," continued Habba. "Today’s decision by the grand jury is the next step in a process that my Office will pursue to a just end."

She went on to say that a conviction for the first charge carried a maximum penalty of eight years in prison, an additional maximum penalty for the second charge, and a maximum of one year in prison for the third charge.

President Donald Trump had commented on the incident and denied that the prosecution was politically motivated.

“Give me a break. Did you see her?" Trump said. "She was out of control! She was shoving federal agents. The days of that crap are over! We’re going to have law and order!”

