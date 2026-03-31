'Laptop from hell' prosecutor recruited for Vance's fraud task force

President Donald Trump's administration has recruited Scott Brady, a lead prosecutor from the Hunter Biden investigation, to aid Vice President JD Vance's task force to eliminate fraud.

Brady served as the lead prosecutor against Hunter Biden as well as U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Pennsylvania during Trump's first term, where he focused on prosecuting health care and COVID-era fraud schemes. Brady currently serves as special counsel for the Department of Health and Human Services aiding the crackdown on grant fraud and will now serve as the executive director of the task force.

'Freedom is never more than one generation away from extinction.'

Brady was also handpicked to investigate Hunter Biden's "laptop from hell" where prosecutors looked into corruption charges against former President Joe Biden's son.

“In my investigation of Hunter, despite not having a grand jury, we were the only investigation which found an actual smoking gun detailing bribes to Hunter and then-VP Biden, in the Smirnov FD-1023, which detailed Burisma Chairman Zlochevsky’s $10M bribe to Hunter and Joe Biden,” a online biography of Brady reviewed by the Daily Wire reads.

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“I am proud to have served under President Trump in his first term, and I am excited to see an unapologetically muscular strategy being executed in the second term,” the bio continues. ”As President Reagan presciently said, ‘Freedom is never more than one generation away from extinction. It has to be fought for and defended by each generation.'”

The task force was first convened last week with Vice President JD Vance at the helm. During the meeting, Vance commended Trump's numerous "anti-fraud protections" implemented during his second term, pointing the finger at the Biden administration.

"This is not just theft of the American people's money," Vance said of the uptick in fraud under Biden. "This is also the theft of critical services that American people rely on."

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Shawn Thew/EPA/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Brady's appointment to the role was made official on Thursday, according to the Daily Wire, and he attended the task force's first meeting on Friday.

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